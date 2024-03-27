Baseball goes 2-2 in their weekend series against Dayton

Butler split the series with Dayton 2-2 and is now 10-12 on the year. Photo by Riina Korri.

Junior Nate Rosser pitched 4.2 innings in the Dawgs’ win over Dayton on March 24. Photo by Riina Korri.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Jack Moroknek picked up five hits and five RBIs in the series. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Sophomore outfielder Keegan Connors collected six hits and seven RBIs in the series. Photo by Riina Korri.

Sophomore first baseman Evan Parks is batting .227 on the season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Butler took two wins to tie the series on March 24. Photo by Riina Korri.

Sophomore pitcher Grant Brooks picked up a loss after giving up eight runs on March 23. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Moroknek is batting .337 on the season. Photo by Riina Korri.