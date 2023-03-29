Butler Sports Weekly Recap March 22 – March 28

Sophomore Ella White stands at the plate during softball’s win against IUPUI on March 22. Photo by Claire Runkel.

MATTHEW CRANE | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | mcrane@butler.edu

Wednesday, March 22

Women’s lacrosse at Cincinnati

The Butler women’s lacrosse team was defeated by Cincinnati 17-3. The Bearcats got out to an 11-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. Cincinnati outshot Butler 38-10 and had a 12-10 advantage in draw controls. For Butler, Kate Kaptrosky scored two goals and Patricia Lynn scored one as the Bulldogs struggled and committed 24 turnovers on the afternoon. Cincinnati’s Camryn Callaghan led all scorers with five goals. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 2-4 on the season.

Baseball at Ball State

The Butler baseball team fell 19-2 to Ball State on Wednesday evening. The Bulldogs scored both of their runs in the sixth inning off of a Kollyn All single and an Evan Parks double. Six pitchers saw the mound for the Bulldogs with the loss going to starting pitcher Shane Kilfoyle. Butler fell to 4-16 on the season with the loss.

Softball vs. IUPUI

The softball team continued their winning streak with a 6-3 win over IUPUI. Butler came back in the game after being down 2-0 after the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Monique Hoosen hit an RBI double and Olivia Moxley knocked in two runs with a single. The Bulldogs led 3-2 after four innings of play. In the bottom of the fifth, Paige Dorsett singled to score a run and Kieli Ryan hit a two-run double to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-2. IUPUI was only able to push one more run across the plate. Mackenzie Griman picked up her fourth win of the season going six innings while allowing two runs and striking out four.

Thursday, March 23

Men’s and women’s track and field at Raleigh Relays

The Bulldogs had three runners finish in the top 25 of the 5,000 meters. Simon Bedard started his outdoor season by finishing in 10th place with a time of 13:44.37. Matthew Forrester won his sectional race and finished 19th overall with a new personal best time of 13:56.87. William Zegarski also won his sectional race and finished with a time of 14:00.22 to claim 24th place. Abby Olson finished 23rd in the 10,000 meters with a time of 35:32.26.

Friday, March 24

Men’s track and field at Raleigh Relays

Sprinters Luke Finnegan and Ben Bradley competed in the 100 meters and each set personal bests. Finnegan finished 21st at 10.80 while Bradley finished 25th at 10.85. Gavin Cougle clocked in at 48.08 to end up 12th in the 400 meters. Drew Herman earned 16th place with a high jump height of 1.97 meters.

Women’s track and field at Raleigh Relays

Angelina Ellis set a Raleigh Relays meet record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by winning the race with a new personal best of 9:53.32. In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Niki Ezeh finished 24th with a time of 14.19. Ezeh also claimed a new personal best in the high jump with a height of 1.57 meters. Mia Beckham posted a 23rd-place finish in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:19.91.

Women’s tennis vs. IUPUI

Butler started off the doubleheader with a 6-1 win over IUPUI. In singles play, the Bulldogs won six-straight sets. Norah Balthazor was perfect with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Natalie Boesing, Katie Beavin and Emma Beavin all dropped just one game in their matches. Delaney Schurhamer and Chase Metcalf also won their matches. In doubles play, Metcalf and Boesing won their match, but IUPUI won the other two matches to win the point.

Women’s tennis vs. Bellarmine

Butler finished the doubleheader with a 7-0 sweep over Bellarmine. Boesing and Metcalf again combined to win their match while Balthazor and Jordan Schildcrout won to clinch the doubles point. The Bulldogs once again won all six singles matches with Veronika Bruetting joining Boesing, Schurhamer, Balthazor, Katie Beavin and Metcalf in the win column. The Bulldogs improved to 8-10 on the season.

Softball at Providence

Butler won game one of the series with a 7-1 victory over Providence. Providence scored one run in the third inning but would be held scoreless for the rest of the game. In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs loaded the bases and were able to score a run off of an Ellie Boyer walk. The Dawgs picked up two more runs off a Kaylee Gross single and led 3-1 after the inning. The Bulldogs would tack on three more runs in the top of the fifth inning with a Dorsett double and then a Hoosen two-run home run. Ella White added the last run in the sixth inning with an RBI triple. Griman pitched a complete game for the eighth time this season to pick up her fifth win.

Saturday, March 25

Men’s track and field at Raleigh Relays

The final day of the Raleigh Relays saw the team of Bradley, Finnegan, Cougle and Jack Elder break the school record in the 4×100 meter relay. They finished sixth place with a time of 40.78. Cougle and Bradley added new personal bests in the 200 meters with times of 21.65 and 21.82. Zac Stanley ran a 22.59 to also set a personal best in the event.

Women’s track and field at Raleigh Relays

Katherine Olsen and Morgan Walsh each ran the 800-meter race and set personal bests. Olsen ran a 2:10.66 to finish 26th, and Walsh ran a 2:11.60 to finish 38th.

Men’s tennis vs DePaul

The Bulldogs picked up their second conference victory of the season with a 4-3 win over DePaul. In doubles play, the duo of Borja Miralles and Nicholas Arts won on the No. 2 court while Patrick Joss and Rahulniket Konakanchi won on the No. 3 court to win the doubles point. The Bulldogs won three singles matches with Alvaro Huete Vadillo, Miralles and Thomas Brennan picking up the wins. Butler moved to 11-7 on the season with the win.

Baseball at Cincinnati

On the diamond, Butler fell 15-5 in the series opener to Cincinnati in eight innings. The Bearcats hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get out to a 3-0 lead early on. The Bulldogs picked up two runs of their own in the second off a two-run single from Dominic Milano. In the top of the fifth, Jake DeFries hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-3, but Cincinnati scored two more runs to go up by five runs. The Bulldogs would score their final two runs in the sixth inning off an RBI triple from Billy Wurch and a Joey Urban RBI single. Cory Bosecker took the loss after lasting five innings and striking out four batters.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Detroit Mercy

The lacrosse team defeated Detroit Mercy for the second time this season with an 11-9 victory. In the first period, Leah Rubino scored two goals and Kate Katropsky added a goal to give the Dawgs a 3-2 lead after the first. In the second, Greer Bireley scored Butler’s only goal of the period. In the third period, Peyton Moroney, Rubino and KK Callaghan would all score a goal. Detroit Mercy responded with two goals of their own and the score was tied 7-7 after three periods of play. In the fourth, the Bulldogs scored four times with goals by Rubino, Callaghan, Patricia Lynn and Campbell Connors. Rubino led all goal scorers with four. Connors tied the all-time goals record with her 65th career goal. With the win, the Bulldogs improved their record to 3-4.

Sunday, March 26

Women’s tennis at Saint Louis

The women’s tennis team picked up their third straight victory with a 7-0 sweep over Saint Louis. In doubles, Balthazor and Schildcrout won their match while Boesing and Metcalf also won their match to secure the point. In singles play, Schurhamer, Balthazor, Boesing, Metcalf, Katie Beavin and Emma Beavin all won their matches. Butler finished the weekend with an 18-0 singles record. The Bulldogs now sit at 9-10 on the season.

Softball at Providence

The softball team played a doubleheader to complete their series against Providence. In game one, they defeated the Friars 12-7. White hit a two-run home run in the first inning to start off the scoring for the Bulldogs. In the third inning, Dorsett hit a three-run home run and scored another run on an error to take a 6-2 lead after three. In the fourth inning, White hit a three-run home run for her second homer of the game to put the Dawgs up 9-2. In the seventh inning, Dorsett hit a two-run single. In the bottom of the seventh, Providence added three runs but could not score anymore. Dorsett and White each finished with five RBIs in the game. Sydney Cammon picked up the win going four and two-thirds innings allowing seven runs of which three were earned.

In game two, the Bulldogs defeated the Friars 10-2 in six innings. In the second inning, Hoosen hit a two-run home run to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, White hit a three-run home run for her third home run of the day, and Kieli Ryan hit a two-run home run. In the sixth, Loren Simpson and Mallory McMahon each drew a walk to score a run for the Dawgs’ ninth and tenth runs of the game. Griman started for the Bulldogs and pitched her ninth complete game of the season. The sweep over Providence gave Butler their eighth straight win which moved the Bulldogs’ record to 12-18.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Eastern Michigan

The women’s lacrosse team picked up their fourth win of the season with a 14-13 win over Eastern Michigan. The Bulldogs were forced to dig out of an early hole as the Eagles got out to a 4-0 lead. Five different Dawgs scored a goal in the first period to erase their deficit and insure a 5-5 tie after the first. Campbell Connors’ goal put her in first place on the program’s all-time goals list with 66. In the second period, Rubino scored four goals to extend the lead to 9-6. After the third period, the Bulldogs led 11-10. In the fourth period, Katropsky scored a goal with 34 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the lead and the Bulldogs were able to hold onto the ball as time expired to secure the win. Rubino set a program record with seven goals in the victory.

Baseball at Cincinnati

The baseball team played a doubleheader at Cincinnati to end their three-game series. In game one, the Bulldogs defeated the Bearcats 8-5. Butler scored two runs in the first and added another in the fifth on a solo home run by All. Cincinnati scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Kyle Van Liere hit a two-run double in the seventh to tie the game 5-5. In the top of the eighth, All hit a three-run home run to put the game away. Jon Vore received the win, and Aaron Barokas picked up his second save of the season.

In game two, the Bulldogs fell to the Bearcats 13-3. Van Liere, Parks and Cade Vota each had an RBI in the game, but the Dawgs’ pitching was unable to keep the Bearcats off the scoreboard. Carter Dorighi finished 2-3 with a run scored in the effort. Cole Graverson was handed the loss in game two.

Men’s tennis at Purdue

The men’s tennis team ended their weekend of play with a 4-3 loss to Purdue. The Bulldogs were able to win the doubles point due to their No.1 pairing of Brennan and Huete Vadillo and the No. 3 pairing of Konakanchi and Joss. Purdue then took four of the six matches in singles play. Brennan and Arts won their two matches. Butler’s record dropped to 11-8 after the loss.

Monday, March 27

Men’s golf vs. Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational

After day one of play, Butler sat in second place as a team. The Bulldogs shot 286 in the first round and 274 in the second round and are right at an even-par score of 560. Connor McNeely led the Bulldogs at four-under par with a score of 176. McNeely and five other Bulldogs shot even-par or better in the second round.

Tuesday, March 28

Men’s golf vs. Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational

Butler men’s golf finished in second place at the Don Benbow Spring Invitational. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 844 which was four-over par. McNeely and Sullivan led the team and each shot one over par at a score of 209.

Baseball at Notre Dame

The baseball team started off their week with a 4-0 defeat at Notre Dame. The Bulldogs were held to two hits and no runs on the night. The pitching staff for the Dawgs struck out nine batters and limited the Fighting Irish to three earned runs on five hits. Vore started the game and picked up the loss in his one inning of work. Butler fell to 5-19 on the season.

Softball at Indiana

The softball team had their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 9-1 loss to No. 24 Indiana. The Hoosiers scored five runs in the first inning and one in the second and the Bulldogs were unable to strike back. The Dawgs’ sole run came on a sacrifice fly from Boyer in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Indiana scored three more runs and was able to end the game early as Butler did not score any runs in the fifth inning. Cammon started the game and was handed the loss for the Dawgs.