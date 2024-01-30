Dawg-Eared: New year, new books

The browsing collection at Irwin Library includes books from the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series. Photo by Elle Rotter.

ELLE ROTTER | STAFF REPORTER | earotter@butler.edu

“Dawg-Eared” is a book review column that covers books that Bulldogs have requested including popular series, books that have been adapted for the screen and niche books that keep Dawgs turning the pages.

With the new year comes a laundry list of new books, and there are thousands of new worlds to delve into and explore. Here are some of the books fellow Butler students are excited to read once they are released in 2024.



“Funny Story” by Emily Henry

Release date: April 23, 2024

Every year Emily Henry publishes a new romance novel to get her readers ready for summer. Her newest book, “Funny Story”, will be published on April 23, 2024. This will be her sixth contemporary romance, each exploring its own romance trope.

“Funny Story” is about Daphne, a librarian, who starts fake-dating her ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex, Miles Nowak. She does this in hopes of making her ex-fiancé Peter jealous — and maybe even win him back. She wants to return to her old life, but when everything changes, she realizes that maybe her new journey will be even better.

Addy Archer, a sophomore speech, language and hearing sciences major, has read all of Emily Henry’s contemporary romance novels, and she is eagerly awaiting the publication of “Funny Story”.

“I just love her writing; whenever she writes something I’ll read it,” Archer said. “It’s just a good escape. I love her characters, and I feel like I can see a lot of myself in [them]. It’s just a good fluffy story to read when I need a pick-me-up, and it’s a fast read.”

“King of Sloth” by Ana Huang

Release date: April 30, 2024

The fourth book in the Kings of Sin series by Ana Huang, titled “King of Sloth”, will be available in local bookstores on April 30, 2024. This romance novel follows publicist Sloane Kensington as she navigates the blurry lines of her relationship with her billionaire client. The romance author grew in popularity in 2023 through the recognition she received on social media. Her fans have been anxiously awaiting the next installment of this series.

Payton Albregts, a sophomore middle/secondary education and English double major, said she is looking forward to reading this book and the rest of the series.

“Since I am a creative writing major, I’m always looking for a different approach in how authors use their characters to display the actions [that] the characters take,” Albregts said. “I just think [from] the things I have read about [the book], the characters might [have] a new interesting approach.”

“The Midnight Feast” by Lucy Foley

Release date: June 18, 2024

Lucy Foley is back with more intrigue, thrills and mystery. Following the publicity of her previous thrillers “The Paris Apartment” and “The Guest List”, Lucy Foley announced that her newest book “The Midnight Feast” will be published on June 18, 2024.

Archer discovered Lucy Foley through BookTok but has not read any of her books yet. However, Archer said she is the most excited to read “The Midnight Feast” because the description reminded her of an R-rated suspense movie she liked called “The Menu”. The movie is about a couple who travels to a coastal island to experience the art of food; however, the guests find themselves being hunted by the chefs.

“I like playing detective with the characters in the book,” Archer said. “I like trying to guess [what’s going to happen] based off the details that they give me. I think it’s a lot of fun because it gives you a little game to play and makes [reading] feel less like a chore because I want to figure out the plot twist.”

“The Grandest Game” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Release date: July 30, 2024

Jennifer Lynn Barnes brings a completely new series to life. However, it will remain in “The Inheritance Games” universe. With new characters, adventures and mysteries to solve, Avery Kylie Grambs and the Hawthorne brothers, returning characters from the “Inheritance Games”, continue the Hawthorne legacy by sharing their puzzles and wealth with the world. “The Grandest Game” will be published on July 30, 2024.

Even though she has only read the first book in the “Inheritance Games” series, Albregts is excited to see the series develop from a new angle. She hopes to find the time to read the rest of the series soon.

“I love the way that she chooses her words and the way that she cares [about her characters],” Albregts said. “I’m a big character person, and the characters in that novel are amazing. [The original series] is a slow burn, and it drives me bonkers, but it also keeps me hooked because you keep reading it and the plot is obviously brilliant.”

“Wrath of the Triple Goddess” by Rick Riordan

Release date: September 24, 2024

Percy Jackson fans are raving about the new addition to the series that will be released later this year. “Wrath of the Triple Goddess” continues Percy’s high school adventures following the events from the book “The Chalice of the Gods”. Percy is preparing to graduate from high school with hopes of attending New Rome University, and he needs three letters of recommendation. In “Chalice of the Gods”, Percy receives his first recommendation by retrieving Ganymede’s chalice. Now he is seeking out Hecate, the goddess of magic, for his second.

Sophomore biology major Karlie Biddle has read all of the previous Percy Jackson books. She also recently started watching the new television show “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” which is adapted from the books.

“To be honest, I just know that it’s coming out, and I’m excited,” Biddle said. “I enjoy getting to just unwind with a really good book. The summer and spring are what bring the book nerd out in me. I don’t really know a lot about [books], but I know when [I read] them it’s a whole new reality, and it’s like I’m in the book.”

From mystery to romance to fantasy, there are so many books and authors out there to explore. There is something for everyone to read in 2024.