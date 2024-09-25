The Collegian Mini: 9/25/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

MADDIE WOOD | OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu

ANNA GRITZENBACH | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | agritzenbach@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Something the editors of this paper are deeply craving, usually supplied by Starbucks

2. Famous flavor of Mountain Dew, most commonly served at Taco Bell

4. Type of sickness that comes from partying on Greek row

6. Chain restaurant that is the same cuisine as Buffalo Wild Wings, famous for its ranch

9. Stand-up comedian covered on page 5

10. Campus building that is home to the College of Communication and the Butler Collegian

12. Bait emails that the Butler population experienced an influx of

13. Name of the artist behind the current TikTok hit song, “Girls”

Across:

3. Country where men’s soccer player, Henri, was born as per page 3

5. A beloved movie theater in Indianapolis, as mentioned in the Culture section

7. Drive-thru soda shop with a new Indy location, made popular by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

8. A popular tool for students to make study sets and review terms before big exams

11. Dining company on campus that is not catering to students’ appetites

14. New name for First-Year Seminar journal, formerly known as The Mall