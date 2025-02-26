The Collegian Mini: 2/26/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

AIDAN GREGG | MANAGING EDITOR | agregg1@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. ___ sticks. Snack formerly offered at Plum Market, now available on Midtown Provisions’ late-night menu

2. Last name of 2024 Model of the Year and internet personality known for her outlandish humor

4. “The Scottish Play” to be performed by Butler Theatre students this week

5. Last name of the internet star who visited Clowes Memorial Hall on Feb. 20, as per page 5

Across:

3. Popular Midwestern lawn game including bags and wooden boards

5. Psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms which may augment spiritual experiences, as per page 2

6. Airline recently in the media for a flipped plane in Toronto

7. Stylish alternative to a backpack

8. Golf league with its inaugural season this year, as per page 4

9. “Overrated” brand of energy drink, as per page 7