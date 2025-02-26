Flower Child brings fresh flavors to Indy

The colorful counter at Flower Child brings a breath of spring to curious customers. Photo by Maddy Broderick.

Indy’s culinary scene is set to welcome a vibrant new addition — Flower Child. Located in Nora Plaza at 1340 E. 86 St. beside the Monon trail, this highly anticipated restaurant opened its doors on Feb. 25 on a “soul-satisfying” mission to bring customizable meals for every customer to the Indianapolis community.

Stepping into the restaurant, diners are enveloped in a vibrant and inviting atmosphere. Its design features warm wood tones, lush greenery and a lively mix of colors. Large windows at the entrance flood the space with natural light, showcasing the bustling open kitchen where customers can watch chefs prepare food in an assembly-line manner. The vibe is modern and energetic, a place where casual dining meets a contemporary aesthetic.

Lily Bea Foster, a sophomore psychology and sociology major, was intrigued by both the aesthetics and the menu.

“I frequent 86th Street, and so I have driven past and am very drawn to the colors of the restaurant,” Foster said. “It caught my eye. I saw the name, and I thought, ‘That is very cute’, and the menu looks really interesting. I have been really excited about it and [have been] anticipating its opening.”

Flower Child’s website and Instagram convey a clear message: this is not a typical healthy eatery. The restaurant caters to a wide range of dietary needs, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto and paleo.

However, while the food is delicious, the price point might be a consideration for budget-conscious college students. The shareable dishes’ serving sizes are rather small, the salads are all over ten dollars and the default bowls range from $11.75 to $15.95.

Despite this, Foster thought that Flower Child can still find a way to stand out from other fast-casual competitors such as Sweetgreen and Chipotle.

“Sweetgreen is very expensive, and Flower Child looked a bit [cheaper],” Foster said. “I also think that the menu looks more diverse than Sweetgreen — it looks like it can do more [than] bowls and salads. That would set it apart.”

Flower Child also prides itself on its unique dessert offerings, which include a pillow-soft lemon olive oil cake and a rich yet refreshing coconut chocolate pudding.

The Butler Collegian had the opportunity to speak to Dave Luz, the Divisional Vice President of Operations for Flower Child, who shared that the decision to open a branch in Indianapolis stemmed from the recognition of a market gap.

“There are no other concepts like Flower Child in Indianapolis,” Luz said. “[It is] healthy foods for a happy world.”

The anticipation surrounding Flower Child extends beyond the local area. A recent article from the commercial foodservice industry showcased the brand’s success as part of The Cheesecake Factory family, reinforcing its standing as a prominent figure in the healthy dining sector.

With its customizable menu, dedication to fresh ingredients and positive atmosphere, Flower Child has the potential to become a favored establishment in Indianapolis.

The question that remains is whether students like Foster will become long-term customers.

“Especially in college, it is hard to find relatively inexpensive food options where you feel like you are getting maximum nutrition,” Foster said. “Me and my friends were planning, in the spring, on walking [to Flower Child] during lunch.”

Disclaimer: The Butler Collegian was invited to Flower Child’s Friends and Family event on Feb. 22 for a complimentary meal.