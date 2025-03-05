The Collegian Mini: 3/5/25

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

ABBY HOEHN | DESIGN EDITOR | amhoehn@butler.edu

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out, or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Artists that the Culture section ranked as featured on page 6

3. Seat that opinion columnist Silas Owens ranked as featured on page 7

5. A popular place for spring breakers and also a Taylor Swift song title

9. Popular app used to spread gossip

Across:

2. Team the women’s basketball team plays in the first round of the Big East Tournament

3. Circular bread that is the focal point of the restaurant featured on page 6

4. Basketball teams on the outside of March Madness looking in are on the _____

6. Last name of former Butler baseball pitcher who played in the MLB, featured on page 3

7. Butler’s rival that men’s basketball plays today

8. Holiday celebrated on the 17th of this month

10. Indy’s airport code

11. Winner of Best Picture at the Oscars this year



