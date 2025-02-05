Staff picks: Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing for the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history. Photo courtesy of AP News.

It is that time of year again when die-hard football fans and casual enjoyers come together for one eventful night filled with camaraderie and competition. Here is who the Collegian sports section thinks will hoist the Lombardi Trophy and take home the MVP on Feb. 9.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

While the public may view this game as the pinnacle of hate-watching, I will always enjoy a Super Bowl between two talented teams. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are on par with each other in terms of talent and have two different offensive philosophies. With the Eagles banged up on the offensive line, I reluctantly think it will lead to the Chiefs inevitably securing the three-peat thanks to a big day from their defensive line and ridiculous heroics from my MVP pick in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs 31 – Eagles 26.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

I consider myself a knowledgeable NFL fan, but I have nothing on Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager. His preseason pick for Super Bowl champion has been correct for a whopping five consecutive years. With that in mind, I am tailing Schrager and picking the Chiefs to become back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl winners. I will, however, differ from Schrager by picking edge rusher George Karlaftis as my Super Bowl MVP. Sure, it is random but the Chiefs defense has been coming up big all year, so give me a Karlaftis multi-sack day, including a strip-sack to seal the win for the Chiefs and MVP honors for himself. Chiefs 23 – Eagles 21.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

People can say what they want about the NFL referees and this “disappointing” matchup, but I will proudly root for the Chiefs as they clutch a historic three-peat win. This victory will not be an easy one, as the Eagles are coming into this game with a strong defense and an eagerness to change the result of the 2023 game. However, in the end, red and gold confetti will fall onto the field as Mahomes takes home another MVP award. A Chiefs win might anger people, but Tubi proved last year that their Super Bowl commercial is what truly angers people. Chiefs 28 – Eagles 25.

NHU-HAN BUI | STAFF REPORTER | hbui@butler.edu

Even though this was far from the matchup I was expecting at the beginning of the playoffs, this is still a game I am fairly excited about. While a three-peat for the Chiefs feels inevitable, I am rooting for the Eagles to win. I have been a casual fan of Philadelphia for a while now, and they have been a fun team to watch this year. Running back Saquon Barkley’s season has been nothing short of incredible, and what better way to cap off his first season with the Eagles than to win the Lombardi and MVP? I have faith that Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts can perform some magic even with an injured offensive line and that the defense can make big stops in critical moments. Eagles 27 – Chiefs 24.

BROCK DANAHEY | STAFF REPORTER | bldanahey@butler.edu

Even though this was not the Super Bowl that the majority of America was rooting for, it should still be an entertaining and high-scoring game. The Eagles running game led by Barkley has been one of the best in the NFL, but watch out for wide receiver A.J. Brown to have a monstrous game through the air.

On the other side, the Chiefs do not turn the ball over and they do not make mistakes. The Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection will be on full display. Veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins will have at least 100 yards receiving in his first Super Bowl and the Chiefs offense will air it out against the Eagles secondary. I think when it matters most, Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ defensive line will stand strong against the run game of the Eagles and force a defensive stop to win the game. Mahomes will win his fourth Super Bowl MVP, and the Chiefs will fight and earn their right to party for the third year in a row. Chiefs 41 – Eagles 38.

MARIA CLARA KOLLER | STAFF REPORTER | mkollerfernandez@butler.edu

Despite this being possibly the most boring outcome possible, there is no doubt that this will be a high-scoring matchup. Hunger for unprecedented glory drives the Chiefs while the Eagles are playing off the pain of their 2022 loss. Mahomes has proven time and again that he thrives under pressure and he rises to the occasion when his legacy is on the line. With the stakes higher than ever to complete the first-ever three-peat in the Super Bowl era, this year will be no different. As much as it pains me to say it, it’s the Chiefs who are winning this year — with Mahomes taking home a fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy. Chiefs 27 – Eagles 24.

JULIA LORELLI | STAFF REPORTER | jlorelli@butler.edu

The Eagles are the last team with hopes of stopping a Chiefs three-peat. While I am not a fan of either of these teams, I am sick of seeing the Chiefs win everything. They need to be taken down a peg and the Eagles have a chance with their strong defense and quarterback Hurts, who has had a great season despite an injured offensive line. If Barkley plays his game, he could win the Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles will put up a great challenge for the Chiefs. Eagles 24 – Chiefs 21.

JAMIE HEALY | STAFF REPORTER | jdhealy1@butler.edu

While this was far from the matchup that many football fans wanted to see in the Super Bowl, this year’s clash is sure to be a high-scoring, exciting affair. Both teams have been in the Super Bowl spotlight multiple times over the last ten years, with the Eagles winning Super Bowl 52 and the Chiefs winning Super Bowl 54, 57 and 58. With the Chiefs going for the first three-peat of the Super Bowl era, I do believe that this game will be just as exciting as Super Bowl 57 was and will end with a similar result. Kelce has a knack for stepping up when the lights are brightest in the postseason, as he holds the NFL record for most 100+ yard receiving games in the postseason with nine. I believe Kelce adds another 100-yard game in the postseason and catches two touchdowns as he wins Super Bowl MVP, leading the Chiefs to their fourth Lombardi Trophy in six seasons and complete the three-peat. Chiefs 38 – Eagles 27.