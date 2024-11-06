Film Fanatics: Spill your guts at home

Olivia Rodrigo captivates crowds at every stop of the GUTS World Tour. Photo courtesy of Billboard.

ABBY KIDWELL | STAFF REPORTER | arkidwell@butler.edu

“Film Fanatics” focuses on the latest and greatest cinema has to offer. Ranging from the newest movies in theaters to familiar favorites, enjoy thoughtful reviews that inspire further reflection or several rewatches. Read on to discover a new film favorite.

One of the great modern comforts is the ability to enjoy entertainment without purchasing a ticket and attending an event in person. Gone are the days when people would have to don an uncomfortable outfit and endure loud crowds, excessive heat and expensive water to watch their favorite musician perform. From Taylor Swift’s “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”, the concert movie is becoming a core feature in every major artist’s resume.

Olivia Rodrigo recently made her first addition to the concert movie genre with “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour”, which premiered on Netflix on Oct. 29. Her sophomore tour marked new triumphs in her young music career, including selling out venues in five continents and grossing $186.6 million. Rodrigo has made a living in Hollywood since her childhood as a Disney star, but she did not ascend to A-list circles until the release of her first single, “drivers license”, in 2021. Her name has dominated the music industry since.

Rodrigo’s distinctive brand is ultimately one of her greatest strengths. At the intersection of pop and rock, her music combines the teenage angst of early-2000s grunge with deep lyricism and poignant imagery.

On the GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo showcased a new facet of her star power — her ability to put on one wildly entertaining show. Complete with an elaborate stage design, eye-catching costumes and talented backup dancers, the attention to detail cannot be disputed. Filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the concert movie also features Rodrigo’s one-time performance of “HOT TO GO!” with first-leg opener Chappell Roan, a tour highlight.

Kate Parisi, a sophomore finance and marketing double major, attended the GUTS World Tour back in March 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. and has fond memories of the electrifying atmosphere.

“The lights, the energy [and] the overall presence that she brought to the stage was really cool,” Parisi said. “Her overall brand is just really unique … She’s just different than everyone [else].”

Madelyn Record, a sophomore psychology and international studies double major, mentioned the creative use of props when asked about her favorite aspect of Rodrigo’s performance.

“She went on to a moon prop, and it floated around the crowd,” Record said. “I hadn’t seen anything like that before, at least at the concerts I’d been to, and it was cool that she got closer to every section. I could actually see her [instead of] having to stare at [the] big screen.”

A concert is a sacred experience that often includes months of preparation and anticipation. Fans plan outfits — and occasionally backup outfits — down to the last minute detail, map out travel routes and book accommodations. They eagerly tick off shows, counting down until their turn. However, at the end of the night, the event is over, and fans are left yearning for more. The concert movie allows fans to relive the magic and channel their enthusiasm once more.

Parisi is glad that Rodrigo and Netflix have created something to recapture the emotions of her time at the GUTS World Tour.

“Obviously, it’s not going to be completely the same, but I think that it’s going to [recreate viewing the live performance] to the best of its ability,” Parisi said.

Another benefit of the concert movie is the chance it provides for fans who were unable to get tickets to see the show. Attending a concert is not something everyone can do — it requires disposable income and the ability to take time off of work or school. Even with the two aforementioned boxes checked, a ticket is far from guaranteed due to high demand. Swift’s Eras Tour is the most obvious example of this, but Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour faced similar issues. Conversely, all that one needs to watch “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” is a Netflix subscription. The concert movie is leagues more accessible to the average fan.

Sophomore English major Brodie Forman acknowledged the benefits of concert movies but still thinks there is a distinct element to watching a live performance that cannot be replicated in its digital counterpart.

“It’s a good idea for artists to do when they have no control over the ticket market. It helps give their fans something,” Forman said. “[But] in person, you get the whole experience of feeling within a community and literally feeling the music from the bass, which is what gives a live concert so much meaning to me. There’s nothing more fun than screaming your favorite songs with thousands of people and knowing they’re having just as much fun as you are.”

Although they lack the physical community aspect, concert movies still possess a leg-up in some areas, such as allowing viewers to enjoy the show from multiple angles through high-quality video and impeccable audio.

Attending a live performance and watching a concert movie are two distinct experiences, each with advantages and disadvantages. One certainty is that concert movies will continue to grow as a way of accommodating all fans, regardless of personal income and circumstances. Despite challenges translating a concert to film, Rodrigo’s artistry and enchanting stage personality ultimately shine through.

“Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour” can be streamed on Netflix.