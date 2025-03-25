Welcome to the Team: First-years at bat

Caiden Brezinski, Jack Griffiths, Corbin Snyder and Espn Simpson join the baseball team’s roster. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

NHU-HAN BUI

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of this season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, staff reporter Nhu-Han Bui sat down with four of the eight first-years on the baseball team: Corbin Snyder, Jack Griffiths, Espn Simpson and Caiden Brezinski.

Corbin Snyder is a right-handed pitcher from Greentown, Indiana. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When did you start playing baseball and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

CORBIN SNYDER: I started playing when I was around three [years old]. I kind of knew throughout my childhood [that] I wanted to play baseball at the next level. So once I was around 13 or 14, I saw potential in my right arm. From there, I just took it on and started playing baseball [at] a high level.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

CS: Being around Indiana growing up, I kind of knew [about] Butler. I knew it was a smaller school compared to Notre Dame [and] IU. I started getting recruited [in] fall of 2022 and it took off from there. I liked the education and the campus.

TBC: What is your favorite part about playing pitcher?

CS: I think it’s competing [and] going at bat with a lot of pitches so that [they] don’t really know what I’m gonna throw at certain counts. So I think throwing pitches in certain counts, attacking the hitter and [the] hype after a key strikeout to help the team [are my favorite parts].

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?

CS: Growing up, I liked Chris Sale because he was long and lanky; he kind of [resembled] my build. I’m a Red Sox fan so I watched him a lot growing up.

TBC: What does your game-day routine look like when you start on the mound?

CS: Try to get as much sleep as possible [the night before]. I’m not really a breakfast guy, I kind of like to keep my stomach empty. I’ll have a protein bar and some water pre-game. From there, I [keep] it light and go into all the stuff I need to do in my routine like bands [and] stretching. Then I start throwing and go straight into it.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

CS: I think Jack [Moroknek’s] three home runs [against Lindenwood]. It was an accomplishment and cool to watch.



TBC: What is a reality TV or game show you think you would be good at?



CS: I think I’d be not bad at Family Feud. I’d have some fun on the stage.

Jack Griffiths is a right-handed pitcher from Traverse City, Michigan. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: When did you start playing baseball and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

JACK GRIFFITHS: I started playing when I was three [years old]. I started taking it seriously [during] my sophomore year of high school when my coach sat me down and told me I had potential.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

JG: I found out about Butler through basketball but I really found interest in the school spring of my junior year. I got in contact with [Coach Beemer], came on a visit during the season, loved it and decided this was home.

TBC: You had a strong high school career with All-State, All-District and All-Conference selections, along with conference MVP. How did that help with adjusting to collegiate-level play?



JG: It was a great accomplishment but when I got here, it didn’t matter. It’s something I can look back on [to] remind [myself] that I can do it. I’ve had a pretty rough start to my season, so it’s more or less there now as a confidence and mentality [booster]. It helps remind me that I’m here for a reason.

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?



JG: Being from Detroit, I always had a love for Justin Verlander. That’s pretty much the guy I modeled my mechanics and mentality after.

TBC: What does your game-day routine look like when you start on the mound?

JG: Get a lot of sleep [the night before] even though it’s usually hard for me because of butterflies. I wake up and get a light breakfast. If it’s a home game, I’ll get to the field pretty early just to hang out with the guys in the locker room. [Then] I’ll go through a pretty in-depth warmup stretch routine with bands and weights [before] moving into my catch play. I usually have three to four minutes for myself just to meditate a little bit, pray and just get locked in for the game before I go out.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

JG: I’m gonna get hate for this but honestly, the conditioning we had near the start of the season, just because it brought us all together.

TBC: Aside from baseball, what is your favorite sport to watch or play?



JG: I’ve always been a big golf guy but I’m gonna go with cornhole. I love watching cornhole and I also love playing it. I’m not great at it but I enjoy playing and watching it.

Espn Simpson is a right-handed pitcher from Riverside, California. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: When did you start playing baseball and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

ESPN SIMPSON: I started playing when I was around three [years old], so before kindergarten. After my sophomore year I quit football and then I really took baseball seriously.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

ES: I learned about Butler when I started my recruitment. I didn’t even know about Butler until then, I didn’t know it was a possibility. But then, after I talked to [Coach Beemer], I loved it and that’s when I decided to come here.

TBC: You played rugby and football during high school as well, were there any skills that translated over to baseball?



ES: The competitiveness and aggressiveness. There’s not much contact in baseball obviously, but you can translate those as best as you can and just attack hitters with as much as you can.

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?



ES: Being from California, I always loved Clayton Kershaw. [He] was just the greatest left-handed pitcher in the 2000s and I always just looked up to him.

TBC: What are your goals for the season?



ES: I’m just trying to be a consistent part of the bullpen so far, I’m making my way and working towards that goal, [along with] getting some consistent innings.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?



ES: Jack Moroknek’s three home runs in one game. Absolutely electric.

TBC: What is an unpopular opinion you have?



ES: Ketchup goes on eggs.

Caiden Brezinski is a first baseman and outfielder from Denver, Colorado. Photo by Alison Skowronek.

TBC: When did you start playing baseball and when did you realize you wanted to play in college?

CAIDEN BREZINSKI: I started playing when I was about three [years old] and then I started playing it seriously when I was 15 because I kind of sucked before then.

TBC: How did you learn about Butler and when did you realize it was the right fit for you?

CB: My recruitment was a little different. I was committed to a junior college and didn’t commit to Butler until probably two months before school started. I really liked the coaching staff and the facilities. I get a great education along with it, so I can’t complain.

TBC: Did you start playing first base or outfield first and how do you balance them?



CB: I started playing first base first and tried to develop into a better runner. That’s when the opportunity opened up to play the outfield a little bit. [I’m] still trying to work on that, but keeping my skills in touch with first base as well.

TBC: Who is a professional baseball player that you look up to or that inspires you?



CB: One role model for me is Cody Bellinger. I think we have a really similar personality and I like to think we have similar play styles as well.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?



CB: Without a doubt, Jack Moroknek’s three home run game.

TBC: If you could be friends with any athlete or celebrity, who would it be and why?



CB: I’m gonna go [with] Brent Faiyaz, I love his music.

TBC: What are three things you always have in your baseball bag?



CB: I try and have snacks because it’s never fun playing on an empty stomach. Pine tar because it makes it a little easier to grip the bat, especially when there’s weather and stuff like that. Aside from my uniform and all that, [I] probably [have] sunglasses because it’s just not ideal to be looking up in the sun, especially if you’re playing outfield.