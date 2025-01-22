Welcome to the Team: First-years ready to race

First-years Kylie Cline, Hannah Moore, Alejandra Sierazy and Camille El Baghlouli join the Bulldogs. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

“Welcome to the Team” is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of their first season and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else.

This week, Staff Reporter Dorothy Lakshmanamurthy sat down with the four first-year distance runners for the Butler women’s track and field team: Kylie Cline, Hannah Moore, Alejandra Sierazy and Camille El Baghlouli.

Kylie Cline is a distance runner from Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: When did you first start distance running?

KYLIE CLINE: My freshman year of high school. I had a lot of friends who ran, so it was sort of something I did with everyone else. Then, I found out I was good and liked it, so I kept with it.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

KC: It was kind of my dream school and where I really wanted to run. It was a bit of a far-fetched goal, but I had a good cross country season during high school. The [Butler] coaches eventually reached out to me and I knew I wanted to be here.

TBC: What has been the biggest change from high school to college track?

KC: The competition is way better. You are not at the front of the pack anymore, and you are not winning races like you did in high school. That is something to get used to and something that I have struggled with.

TBC: Who is your number one supporter?

KC: My mom and dad because they bought me everything I needed for running. They are always asking about my races and showing up. Most of the time I think ‘If they are not there, I am going to have a bad race.’ So I am happy that they have always had [an] interest and supported me.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

KC: I just like being with all the girls at the competitions and being able to see them race. In my high school cross country, we were not able to really see each other race. It is nice to actually see my teammates run.

TBC: Other than running, what is another activity or hobby you enjoy?

KC: I sleep a lot. I read every now and then. That’s basically it.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

KC: Probably running the 5k or 10k, which is what I have been training for. That’s the distance I am best at, so I am excited to be able to compete because I never had that opportunity at my high school.

Hannah Moore is a distance runner from Kokomo, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start distance running?

HANNAH MOORE: I started running as soon as I could walk. My dad also ran, so I think the first time I ran a mile was at like two years old.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

HM: It was somewhere close to home but far enough away where I could have my space. I loved the team. The atmosphere they created was great on my visit. It just seemed right when I got here.

TBC: What is your biggest strength when it comes to running?

HM: Not taking it too seriously and being able to enjoy it and have fun. With sports there are a lot of highs and lows, so I think being able to enjoy it is the most important thing.

TBC: What is your go-to pump-up song to get ready for a meet?

HM: I always listen to music with Alejandra [Sierazy]. We sync our headphones together and either listen to Nicki Minaj or GloRilla.

TBC: What are your ideal running conditions?

HM: I like when the weather is like 60 degrees. I like it a little cloudy, and no wind. I hate the wind.

TBC: What professional athlete do you draw inspiration from?

HM: Sydney McLaughlin. I feel like she’s a very strong and powerful woman figure in sports. I like what she represents and brings to the sport.

TBC: What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?

HM: It was recently a teammate’s birthday, so we had a little game night and went to dinner together to celebrate. I like doing activities like that outside of practice.

Alejandra Sierazy is a distance runner from Chesterton, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start distance running?

ALEJANDRA SIERAZY: I started distance running in seventh grade. I swam for six years and I did not like it that much anymore. Everyone always told me that swimming and track were similar so I would be good at running. So, I ran my first 5k and ended up doing really well. I have stuck with it since.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

AS: I wanted to go to Butler since my sophomore year of high school, which is when my parents took me on a visit. Both of my parents actually went to Butler, so I was set on coming here before signing with the team. Running here was an added bonus.

TBC: What is your favorite thing about running?

AS: I think running is a really great way to clear your mind and feel present in the moment. It is something that you can do no matter where you are. When I go on trips, I like to run around the local areas. It is a great way to experience new places but also defog your mind.

TBC: How do you celebrate a successful meet?

AS: The team always gets really hyped up. We are obviously jumping around, hugging each other and just super excited. We do a good job [of] celebrating everyone’s achievements. We are very prideful towards each other.

TBC: Other than running, what is another activity or hobby you enjoy?

AS: I have had my own small business for five or six years. I started by making custom shoes. People would give me their sneakers and I would draw on them based on what they wanted. Since then, I have made more things: posters, t-shirts, mugs and wood burns.

TBC: If you didn’t do distance running, what other sport could you see yourself doing?

AS: I would love to play hockey. I used to play when I was little. I also like ice skating because they look so graceful. I wish I could do that but realistically, no.

TBC: What are your goals for this season?

AS: This is random but I want to get to my friend’s dad’s high school 5k PR. That is one of my big goals along with maintaining my health to run at my best.

Camille El Baghlouli is a distance runner from Crosne, France. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

TBC: When did you first start distance running?

CAMILLE EL BAGHLOULI: I started at seven years old because my brother was in distance running. My mom just told me to go with him and that’s how I started.

TBC: What made you choose to come to Butler?

CB: I could not visit the school, so I had to do a call with the coach. I really liked how he trained the athletes.

TBC: You came here from France, so how was that adjustment for you?

CB: I will say the first three weeks were complicated because I did not understand everything and was kind of lost. After a bit, I was getting less stressed and more happy about my opportunities here. I started enjoying the moment.

TBC: Who is a person on the team that has made you feel extra welcome?

CB: All the other first-year runners beside me. They are just really helpful to me. They are always like ‘Come with us’ and [are] really kind.

TBC: What professional athlete do you draw inspiration from?

CB: Hicham El Guerrouj is my inspiration because my father —- who also runs —- told me about his stories and everything about him growing up.

TBC: What are you most looking forward to this season?

CB: I actually want to be fast because I want to get good times.