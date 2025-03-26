Film Fanatics: ‘Snow White’ is trying her best

Rachel Zegler does what she can to repair this remake. Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair.

EMMA MCLEAN | MANAGING EDITOR

“Film Fanatics” explores Hollywood’s recent releases, cherished classics and everything in between. These thought-provoking reviews invite fresh perspectives and weigh whether a film deserves attention — or if it’s best left in the past. Read on to find out what our writers think of this week’s film.

Nearly 88 years after Disney’s beloved “Snow White” introduced its first-ever princess film, the live-action remake arrives to a sea of skepticism. Controversy on the new film has swirled for years as Disney’s attempts to modernize their classic films have alienated both traditionalist and progressive audiences. After facing a storm of identity politics, Covid delays, strike setbacks and divisive remarks from its cast, does Marc Webb’s remake stand a chance of winning over its harshest critics?

No, not really.

The film opens as one might expect: a grand, vibrant dance number with the townspeople and their picture-perfect, ever-loving royal family. That is, of course, until both parents of Snow White — portrayed by Rachel Zegler — die tragically and leave her orphaned. It is the first of a longstanding, deeply depressing Disney princess tradition.

As White is mopping cobblestone floors and gazing wistfully at the castle gates, she crosses paths with her updated love interest — a very feeble rebel trying to rob the castle. Amazed by the cardboard cut-out’s two lines of slightly subversive, AI-like dialogue, Snow White is inspired to seek kindness from the Evil Queen, who has turned the once bright kingdom dull. The Queen — portrayed by Gal Gadot — is depicted with a performance as flat and uninspiring as the kingdom she rules.

Where Gadot falters and struggles to meet performance standards, Zegler steps up momentously. She presents a sincerity to the role that reflects the character’s traditional innocence. While not necessarily a groundbreaking performance, her skill, notably her flawless, princess-like voice, shines through regardless.

Maddie Record, a sophomore psychology and international studies double major, has seen every live-action Disney princess film in theaters with her childhood friends.

“I’m a little biased because I’m a fan of everything [Zegler] does and have been following her since ‘West Side Story’ came out in 2021,” Record said. “But I think that she was really perfect for this role. Her voice is so unique and powerful and beautiful.”

In one of the film’s more dramatic sequences, Snow White escapes a botched assassination attempt orchestrated by the Queen, fleeing into a perilous forest. Miraculously saved by a parade of adorably animated creatures, she is guided to a quaint cottage inhabited by seven motion-capture animated dwarves — a choice that sparked considerable controversy for Disney. The usage of dwarf characters in the film provoked criticism in 2022 when Peter Dinklage expressed how outdated their portrayal is. Disney subsequently chose to take a different approach by animating them, only to face new complaints of denying key opportunities. In its desire to disturb as few people as possible, Disney comes across as quite weak.

“Snow White” is plagued with issues that do little to redeem it from the surrounding contention, from its breakneck pacing to the lackluster costuming, questionable CGI and several underwhelming performances. Of particular note is Gadot’s portrayal, which lacks the depth and nuance needed to bring such an iconic character to fruition.

Sophomore psychology major Emily Farkas was stunned by how unremarkable Gadot’s performance was.

“[Gadot] was harmful to the film,” Farkas said. “Every time her scenes came up, all I could think about was when it would be over … She was a very surface-level villain. I could think of so many others that could have done it way better.”

The film has faced widespread disapproval from critics and audiences, reflected in its dismal ratings — 2.1 on IMDb and 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its box office performance has also been underwhelming. In its opening weekend, “Snow White” grossed just $43 million, a stark contrast to its production budget upward of $270 million. For perspective, “The Little Mermaid” earned $95 million and “Cinderella” $67 million — not accounting for inflation — in their respective opening weekends.

With a box office haul that barely scrapes the surface of its budget and reviews ranging from “fine” to “please stop”, this remake is unlikely to enter Disney’s roster of cherished classics. Snow White may have had a wish, but it certainly did not have a fairy godmother to grant it. The film tries to conjure magic but instead ends up stumbling over its own missteps and controversies.

“Snow White” is in theaters nationwide and will be available to stream on Disney+ in the coming months.