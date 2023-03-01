Letter to the editor: A statement in support of our LGBTQIA+ students and fellow Hoosiers

Graphic by Corrina Reiss.

The affiliated faculty of the race, gender and sexuality studies program, as well as the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Communication, are in support of and work in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ students and fellow Hoosiers in the face of legislation that is intended to undermine their flourishing and deny their existence. We call on members of the broader Butler community to join us, alongside the LGBTQIA+ Alliance, Black Student Union, Students for Justice in Palestine, Gender Equity Movement, Bulldogs for Universal Design, Latinx Student Union, Diversity Program Council, International Club, Asian & Pacific Islander Alliance, Students of Color Allied in Healthcare, Advocates for Autism, South Asian Student Association, Muslim Student Association, Hillel and the Student Foundation.

In Indiana there are presently several bills that, if legally codified, will make this a state where homophobia and transphobia will become even further entrenched. Examples of changes to come if this legislation passes include: erasure of the LGBTQIA+ community within the K-12 system and our public libraries; denial of gender-affirming and life-saving care for trans youth that enables them to be their authentic selves; and the criminalization of public restroom use that aligns with one’s gender identity. There are legitimate concerns that this legislation would also result in the intensification of violent incidents against incarcerated trans people.

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, two such bills passed committee despite overwhelming empirical evidence and personal testimony that they will cause significant, including life-threatening, harm to members of the LGBTQIA+ community: HB 1608 on Feb. 20 and SB 480 on Feb. 22. On Feb. 23, HB 1608 quickly moved even further, passing in the House chamber.

HB 1608 is akin to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, stating that “a school, an employee or staff member of a school, or a third party vendor used by a school to provide instruction may not provide any instruction to a student in kindergarten through grade 3 on human sexuality.” In practice, this means that the lived experiences of children that are themselves queer or have queer kin will be denied in the classroom. HB 1608 also includes language that mandates schools, with grade level restrictions unspecified, to forcefully “out” students to their parents when there is a “request made by the student to change the student’s name, pronoun, title, or other word to identify the student that is inconsistent with the student’s sex,” endangering the student’s personal safety and well-being. Finally, “a school may not discipline an employee or staff member of the school for using a name, pronoun, title, or other word to identify a student that is consistent with the student’s legal name,” even if doing so is contrary to that student’s identity.

SB 480 directly undermines the safety, well-being and epistemic authority trans youth have with respect to their identity by “prohibit[ing] a physician or other practitioner from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to an individual who is less than 18 years of age (minor) that are intended to alter the gender of the minor or delay puberty.” This prohibition remains in place, even with parental support. One tension to attend to in the deeply problematic reasoning being used to motivate these bills is that the rhetoric in support of HB 1608 draws on the idea of “parental rights” while this bill runs contrary to that very idea; this is not to suggest, however, that we should ultimately appeal to reasoning that diminishes the rights, safety and well-being of children in service of their parents’ interests.

In an effort to halt this slate of hateful legislation and adopt a stance of solidarity, consider:

Signed,

Affiliate Faculty of the Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

College of Communication

LGBTQIA+ Alliance

Black Student Union, BSU

Students for Justice in Palestine, SJP

Gender Equity Movement, GEM

Bulldogs for Universal Design, BUD

Latinx Student Union, LSU

Diversity Program Council, DPC

International Club

Asian & Pacific Islander Alliance, APIA

Students of Color Allied in Healthcare, SOCAH

Advocates for Autism, A4A

South Asian Student Association, SASA

Muslim Student Association, MSA

BU Hillel

BU Student Foundation, BUSF

