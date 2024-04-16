Baseball swept by Georgetown

The Dawgs will next face off against Miami on Wednesday, April 17 at Bulldog Park. Photos by Riina Korri.

Sophomore pitcher Shane Kilfoyle gave up two hits and two runs in the loss to Georgetown on April 17.

Senior infielder Billy Wurch collected two hits and one RBI in the series.

First-year outfielder Ryan Drumm is batting .209 on the season.

Junior catcher Zach Munton has started 19 games for the Dawgs.

Butler is now 13-21 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

First-year infielder Kade Lewis racked up six hits in the series against Georgetown.