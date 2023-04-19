Butler Collegian Newscast 04-19-23

The Butler Collegian returns to the studio one final time during the 2023 spring semester. News reporters Jade Eilers and Eva Hallman report on the latest news and updates around Butler’s campus.

They are joined by sports reporter Drew Ellis in the sports corner who has the latest on the Butler men’s basketball transfer news along with update on the baseball and football teams.

Lastly, Maeve Van Etten appears in her last newscast as the feature reporter after sitting down with news co-editor Annie Faulkner in one final “Meet The Editor” feature.

We hope everyone has enjoyed all our content from the school year and we look forward to returning bigger and better in the fall. Have a great summer!