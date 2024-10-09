The Collegian Mini: 10/9/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. The leader behind the live music played in Hinkle featured on page 4

2. Familiar term used by Butler students meaning “day party”

3. Coming up next Thursday and Friday, slowly but surely

4. Name of the film festival held in Indianapolis that screens Academy Award-qualifying films

6. Event that happened this weekend that brought faculty, staff, students and alumni together to celebrate

11. Star of “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who is used to “Applause” and “Paparazzi” as featured on page 6

Across:

5. Doritos flavor that hints at the Midwestern favorite dipping sauce

7. A joyous drink associated with the fall season and weather

8. Name of pink-boxed cookie franchise that has rotating flavors every week

9. Casual dining chain restaurant that has been taking social media by storm with their Triple Dipper

10. App used for professional communication, also used in the phrase “Picking up _”

12. Type of humor that is big among a certain type of parent featured on page 7

13. Beloved beagle from the Peanuts comic that doesn’t speak but still manages to have a lot to say

14. Mascot named after the “Father of Butler Basketball,” as featured on page 3