The Collegian Mini: 9/11/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

MADDIE WOOD | OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu

ANNA GRITZENBACH | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | agritzenbach@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Interactive football game in full swing with infamously egregious punishments

4. Name of the most desired parking pass on campus

5. This artist is considered the King of Pop

6. Popular soda that shares a name with a medical professional, with only 23 flavors

8. Major sporting event held in Paris that deserved more press than it got

9. Carpenter’s song of the summer, or a popular Starbucks shaken drink

10. 2003 TV show that is getting a reboot recently announced by Netflix

11. Last name of new Title IX coordinator, as mentioned on page 2

13. Popular style choice often associated with dads, shorthand for jean shorts

Across:

2. Campus service that mirrors Uber and Lyft

3. Day of the week that Starbucks is, tragically, closed

6. One streaming platform for Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate

7. Name of popular Roblox game that has taken social media by storm, “Dress to ____”

12. Name of sequel to 1988 horror-comedy that was released last week as is mentioned on page 6