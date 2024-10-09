The Heartland Film Festival celebrates its 33rd year

Butler held an information session promoting Heartland. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

The Heartland Film Festival is celebrating its 33rd year Oct. 10 through Oct. 20.

Heartland is a film festival that takes place all over the city of Indianapolis. From small indie films to pre-releases of Oscar-nominated films, Heartland has it all.

This year, there are going to be over 110 films shown for the festival. There will be screenings at The Tobias Theatre at Newfields, Living Room Theatres, Landmark Glendale 12, Emagine Noblesville and Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurants.

The comedy-drama “A Real Pain” by Searchlight Pictures will screen at The Tobias Theatre as the first film of the 11-day festival. Closing night will conclude there with a screening of “Emilia Pérez” by Why Not Productions.

Thousands of films are submitted each year, but only so many can be chosen. After artists submit their films, the selection committee that works at Heartland reviews each submission and chooses the winners. Each film is evaluated for its overall artistic and technical quality. At the end of the process, the films have all been reviewed more than six times by various members of Heartland staff.

The artistic director of Heartland, Greg Sorvig, gave insight into how tough his job of picking out the star films can be.

“Most of my job is being a dream killer, not a dream maker, because only a single percentage point of the films make it into the festival,” Sorvig said. “What I think separates a good [from] a great film for me is that it’s new, it’s fresh, it’s different, it’s something that I think would resonate with audiences.”

Heartland features all kinds of films, including documentaries, narratives, independent films, shorts and more. It started out as a three-day festival and has now grown to an 11-day festival, featuring tons of films from all over the world and ensuring there is a film for everyone.

Some of the most anticipated films this year star actors such as Jesse Eisenberg, Craig T. Nelson and Patricia Clarkson. Heartland is not all about seeing the most famous stars; it’s also about discovering new names.

Adjunct professor of media literacy Leana Kruska discussed just how important Heartland is for independent filmmakers.

“I saw the actual narrative feature of a grand prize winner; it was called “Americanish,” Kruska said. “[It was] super interesting to hear directly from people involved with the movie and to hear the struggles they go through as independent filmmakers. That prize came with $20,000 [and] for an independent filmmaker that was huge.”

Heartland will present an award ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Jazz Kitchen. The 10 different awards total more than $60,000 in cash prizes. Heartland has awarded more than $3.5 million since 1992, which is the largest amount of money any film festival in North America has presented.

For viewers unable to see the films in person this year, look no further than the virtual festival. Many of the same movies that are premiering in person will be accessible in the comfort of one’s own home.

For both the in-person and virtual festivals, tickets are available in many different forms and in a range of prices.

For film fanatics who are eager to see more than a few films, it is best to look into ticket packs. There are three different kinds, including a fest pass, duo fest pass and 10-pack. The fest pass includes one ticket to each in-person and virtual screening of the films, while the 10-pack offers 10 tickets to use however you would like.

For people who are just interested in seeing a few specific films, one can buy individual tickets ranging from $6 to $12.

Lastly, if one does not want to spend money but still wants to enjoy the festival, there are three free events and screenings taking place this year. On Saturday, Oct. 12, there will be a screening of “Dirty Dancing” at Newfields to promote its fundraising event, Cinemania. Also, on that Saturday, there is an event at Kan-Kan Cinema, where documentary filmmakers will pitch their ideas in hopes of winning $10,000 to use for their film.

The last free event will take place on Monday, Oct. 15, at the Landmark Glendale 12 theatre. This event will be showcasing the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge finalists and winners.

The connection the audience gets to make with the producers is one way that Heartland is so special. Many of the producers for the films fly into Indianapolis for the festival, and they hold question and answer sessions after their films premiere.

Junior arts administration major Alex Peters believes that Heartland’s prioritization of diversity and ability to captivate the audience sets Heartland apart from other film festivals.

“A lot of the films wouldn’t typically be at your larger film festivals,” Peters said. “A big part of their mission is having the film spark conversation, so they really want each film to be something that people can discuss and take something from.”

The Heartland Film Festival creates a space both for aspiring and well-known filmmakers. Each year, it continues to expand and provide fans with a new star-studded experience to look forward to.