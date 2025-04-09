Impractical Jokers stars face allegations of sexual assault, grooming

James Murray (far left) faces allegations of grooming, while Joe Gatto (second from right) is being accused of sexual assault. Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press.

ANA DOLLARD | STAFF REPORTER | adollard@butler.edu

Content warning: Reference to sexual assault and grooming.

Are Joe Gatto and James Murray Impractical Jokers or immoral jokers? For fans of the reality TV comedy show Impractical Jokers, this has been a strange and disconcerting few weeks. On March 20, a woman on TikTok using the handle joozyb posted several videos stating that core cast member Gatto had sexually assaulted her when she was 19. Additionally, a former employee of the show who remains anonymous stated in People Magazine that the comedian exhibited unwanted behaviors such as grabbing her, asking her for back massages and making frequent inquiries into her sex life. She also claimed Gatto invited her into his room to cuddle.

Following the allegations against Gatto, on March 27, another victim using the handle Pretend_Crab_9160 came forward on Reddit describing how a different member of the cast, James Murray — known by fans as ‘Murr’ — allegedly sent inappropriate messages to her when she was a minor and engaged in grooming behavior.

“The first time we had romantic/sexual contact I was 17,” Pretend_Crab_9160 said in a thread on Reddit. However, since the user lived in the UK at the time of the event, where the age of consent is 16, Murray may not be criminally liable. Although the user claimed that the age gap they described is legal in the U.K., they went on to say “It’s creepy, it’s grooming behaviour, and morally wrong. IT IS NOT ILLEGAL,” the user wrote. “I’m not accusing him of committing a crime. The reason I shared my story is because I was sick of others not being believed, and James being defended, when I had evidence that he is a creep.”

Fans are disheartened to see once-beloved comedians become yet another case of fallen idols.

One former fan, sophomore strategic communication major Grace Friedberg, explained her reactions to the allegations.

“It just puts everything that they do in the show in a different light,” Friedberg said. “You wonder who’s uncomfortable on set and who’s uncomfortable if they’re pranking [people]. It just kind of ruins the mystique.”

A show like Impractical Jokers, which is formatted around a group of friends pranking and embarrassing each other, is one that many felt was an opportunity for enjoyable, mindless reality TV. Unfortunately for fans of the show, reality TV may have been hiding a darker reality.

Whether or not the allegations are true remains unverified as of publication. Many fans online refuse to consider the allegations, accusing the victims of lying or blaming them for the occurrence in the comments of joozyb’s videos. “It’s giving I was drunk and now I regret it so I’m gonna get my 15 min of fame … you knew exactly why you were going to that hotel bffr,” said one TikTok user in the comments section. “I don’t believe her at all,” said another in the same video.

As with any legal case of sexual assault, the accused remains innocent until proven guilty. With instances involving celebrities accused of sexual assault, however, there is often an implicit bias in favor of the idolized star. This bias can contribute to shame and humiliation for the victim, leaving people less likely to come forward in celebrity sexual assault cases.

While Murray remains silent, Gatto responded to the allegations against him in the gossip column Page Six.

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” Gatto said. “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

Gatto was also set to perform at Butler on June 20 but has since canceled all the shows on his tour. In addition to canceling his tour dates, Gatto also stated that he has begun in-patient care at a treatment facility.

Some fans have felt like they cannot entirely trust the messages that Gatto has been communicating.

Junior criminology-psychology major Molly Goodman mentioned that she believes Gatto may have underlying motives for checking into the treatment center.

“My guess is he’s doing it before the legal action takes front,” Goodman said. “If he shows that he’s actively trying to fix himself, they’re less likely to prosecute him because he is actively seeking help.”

Whether or not the move to communicate Gatto’s apparent attempts to get help was a PR tactic still remains unclear.

Other fans think Gatto should not be allowed to slip through the cracks of the legal system for the alleged assault.

Junior criminology-psychology major Ireland Crabtree thinks further action should be taken against Gatto.

“I think it’s a good move overall for him to cancel that with all of this stuff ongoing,” Crabtree said. “But I think there needs to be some recognition of, ‘Yes, I messed up, and I would like to [legally] make it right with these women.’”

Whether or not the victim will pursue legal action still remains unclear. Joozyb had one final message in her video: “Don’t meet your stars,” she said. “He wasn’t my star but … don’t dig your foot where it doesn’t belong.”

America’s relationship with celebrities is intense and complicated. People look up to them, admire them and celebrate them. Especially in comedy — a source of comfort for so many — it is difficult to see an idol as someone other than who they present themselves to be. While fans at Butler have been supportive of the victims, social media is a different reality.

Many fans see Gatto and Murray as exceptions from cancellation, which gives the comedians an advantage in the court of public opinion. Canceling someone who is well-liked means both sacrificing entertainment for the sake of supporting a victim and grieving the years of enjoyment from a now-tainted media.

It is much easier to uphold the belief that a celebrity is well-meaning and deny any accusations against that person. The problem worsens when this bias carries over into legal settings, leaving these celebrities with favorability that shields them from prosecution. A sense of humor should not exempt people from public scrutiny and action in court.

Butler resources

Butler University Title IX Resources

Jules Grable — Atherton Union 316 — jearthur@butler.edu

Office of Student Advocacy Cell Phone — 317-910-5572

Office of Student Advocacy Office Phone — 317-940-2047

BUPD — 317-940-9999

Counseling & Consultation Services — Health & Recreation Complex 120

Counseling & Consultation Services Office Phone — 317-940-9385

Local Resources

Indiana Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program — 317-247-3172

The Julian Center — 317-941-2200 (24 hour crisis line)

Firefly Children and Family Alliance — 317-264-2700

National Resources

National Sexual Assault Hotline — 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline — 1-800-799-723