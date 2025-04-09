Remembering Sam Fingard

A student-organized vigil at Star Fountain on March 28 was one of the first of several events and initiatives honoring Fingard. Photo by Anna Gritzenbach.

LEAH OLLIE | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | lollie@butler.edu

In the days and weeks following the passing of third-year accounting major Sam Fingard, the campus community has come together in an outpouring of warmth, support and celebration of his memory. From independent student actions to memorials and events hosted by various campus entities, Bulldogs have ensured that Fingard will not be forgotten.

Remembering through creation

A memorial was set up near the south exit of the campus parking garage on March 26, the day following Fingard’s passing. Students and community members brought candles, flowers, chalk and handwritten messages of love and support to form a display. In the days of inclement weather that followed, each cloud of storms parted to see the memorial reconstructed anew the next day.

Similarly, students gathered at Star Fountain on the evening of March 29 to host a vigil in Fingard’s memory. As attendees shared silent reflection, some brought candles and flowers to construct an additional memorial at the edge of the fountain.

Butler Student Government Association (SGA) shared an Instagram Story post on March 31 urging students to leave messages written in chalk by Star Fountain to “honor the memory of our fellow bulldog, Sam.”

Clayton Reames, a junior biology major and director of SGA’s Mental Health and Well-Being Board, shared the intentions in SGA’s efforts to promote self-care amid difficult times on campus.

“One of [SGA’s] big statements is ‘For the students, by the students’ and that means [making sure] students know about [mental health] resources on campus,” Reames said. “You are not alone, and there are people here for you, whether that be CCS … or I have my office hours. Whether you come to just talk with [SGA] about what we are doing or just to talk with us because you need somebody, we are here for [you].”

Butler Libraries also hosted a space for reflection on March 27, offering community members a space to take time out of their day to honor Fingard with one another or in solitude. Across the building, professor of theatre Wendy Meaden was beginning to shape another creative memorial to remember Fingard.

Taking inspiration from the historic NAMES Project Aids Memorial Quilts currently on exhibit at Irwin Library, Meaden created a Maker Space for students to contribute hand-sewn fabric squares to a communal grief quilt to memorialize those they’ve lost.

For students who wish to contribute to the quilt, the Maker Space will be open in Irwin Library on April 11 and April 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and April 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Celebration Sam’s way

Butler Hillel had been planning a game-themed Shabbat for weeks leading up to its April 4 Sam’s Shabbat, and pivoted to infuse the event with even more of Fingard’s favorite things — Costco hot dogs, Jackbox games and community. Hillel also hosted a Havdalah service on March 29, welcoming all to remember Fingard’s life.

In the Fairview Community Room where Hillel hosted Sam’s Shabbat, students, staff and faculty alike gathered around tables to laugh and compete in a night of board games and shared meals.

Alyssa Smith, a junior psychology and Spanish double major, co-president of Hillel and a close friend to Fingard, shared that the event was an opportunity to honor Fingard and the things that brought him joy.

“We knew that there were a variety of ways we could go about honoring Sam and celebrating [him] … and now that about a week and a half has passed, we knew that we wanted to make the Shabbat about him … by being more intentional about how we do it,” Smith said. “[Sam] loved Costco … [and] he also sold hot dogs at Wrigley during the summer. We wanted to make sure that [this event] had the things that he would be excited about, and hot dogs would’ve been a top form of excitement for Sam.”

After sharing dinner, attendees took their pick of board games, card games and activities to play. The evening wrapped up with some of Fingard’s favorite games, including Jackbox interactive options such as Quiplash. Fingard often suggested Hillel host a Jackbox game night while he served as the organization’s treasurer.

“Being able to invite people to come in and be with the people who love Sam and just do the things that he loved means the world,” Smith said. “I think one of the best ways we can show people that we care is doing things that they love and though Sam’s not here, the noise I hear in the room, the laughter and the people getting so into the games just shows that Sam would’ve loved it.”

Advocates For Autism (A4A) also modified its annual Light It Up Red event hosted April 2 in the Efroymson Diversity Center. Light It Up Red centers autistic people by offering an opportunity to share their lived experience, celebrate Autism Awareness Month and share in a joyful red light ceremony. This year’s event was slightly different, and A4A held the event as an opportunity to celebrate Fingard, a beloved member of their community.

Shared advocacy

Butler community members have taken to multiple platforms to share their condolences, memories and celebration following Fingard’s passing. Campus offices have emphasized resources for students struggling with their mental health, and encouraged others to support each other and prioritize kindness.

University President James Danko shared his reflections on Fingard’s passing and the importance of looking out for one another in an email to the campus community on April 3.

“You cannot know what tomorrow brings — let alone next year or the next decade,” Danko said. “Life unfolds in unpredictable ways. And while it is human to be pulled into darker moments, the key is not to stay there. Don’t judge yourself in isolation. Let others in. Let their care and perspective soften how you see yourself.”

Two independent petitions organized by students following Fingard’s passing have also gained traction on social media — one advocating for suicide-preventative architecture on Butler’s parking garage, and the other for formalized “mental health days” on campus. Collectively, the two have garnered over 5,000 signatures at the time of publication as well as significant social media attention, as students share their voices to promote mental health infrastructure.

As the Butler community navigates loss and remembers Fingard for the joy he shared, these events and actions serve as a reminder to support one another.

On-campus resources

Counseling & Consultation Services : schedule an appointment online, or call 317-940-9777

The Compass Center : one-on-one Spiritual Care Conversations are available to all students of any faith or secular group — call 317-940-8253

Office of Student Advocacy : provides crisis support and case management services to support students who are experiencing challenges, distress, or crises that impact their social, personal, or academic goals — call 317-940-2047

Off-campus resources

St. Vincent Stress Center : 24/7 mental health services in Indianapolis, with free transportation via the SGA Uber program — call 317-338-4800

Community Hospital North : 24/7 mental health care — call 317-621-7500

Practical Information for Immediately After a Loss: https://afsp.org/find-support/ive-lost-someone/practical-information-for-immediately-after-a-loss/

Free 24/7 hotlines

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline , formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call 988

Lifeline Chat , the webchat and text service of the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: go to 988lifeline.org/chat or text 988

Crisis Text Line : text HOME to 741741

For a comprehensive list of on-campus, off-campus, and virtual mental health resources, please visit the Office of Student Advocacy’s website.

Correction: a prior version of this article incorrectly stated that a memorial at the Sunset Parking Garage was constructed on March 27.