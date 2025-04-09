Eloise Ayotte (right) and Elena Clark (left) usher in a new era of SGA as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively. Photo courtesy of SGA.

GRACE NUÑEZ | STAFF REPORTER | gnunez@butler.edu

The Butler Collegian sat down for an interview with Eloise Ayotte and Elena Clark, the recently elected president and vice president of Butler’s Student Government Association (SGA). Ayotte, the new SGA president, is a sophomore majoring in environmental studies. Clark, a sophomore accounting and applied business technology double major, represents the student body as the vice president. Clark and Ayotte reflected on their recent campaign and discussed their plans for the future.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN: How did you become involved with SGA on campus?

ELENA CLARK: [My experience] was kind of different. I remember seeing the big tent freshman year, which was summer of 2023, and it caught my eye. I never thought [joining SGA] was going to happen because I wasn’t the kind of person to join SGA. But then I got recommended to be a part of the legislative branch by being the legislative secretary. I ended up interviewing, getting hired for that position and then joining Sydney Haworth’s cabinet the following year after and here we are.

ELOISE AYOTTE: I definitely am the kind of person [to join SGA]. There was a brand new position my freshman year that was sustainability officer. It was under the finance and facilities board, and I got recommended for that. I interviewed and applied and got the position. I spent freshman year completely and fully involved in SGA sustainability and then realized, “This is so much for one officer to take on.” That’s when [SGA] created the sustainability board, that I am director of, currently, for the year. Throughout this year, I’ve just been thinking about my future, ‘What’s the next step?’ and it felt like being president was the natural move.

TBC: What was the basis of your campaign?

EA: Elena and I curated a platform and then just worked on it together to figure out the things we were most passionate about, things we wanted to see next year. Our three pillars were: “elevate voices,” “innovate spaces” and “advocate for changes”. A lot of the things that we’ve been hearing in our two years in student government — just as active members of the Butler community — is that people feel they want to be heard more in SGA and more represented. We wanted to integrate that into elevating voices with different avenues to get more students involved and aware of what SGA is doing, so that they can feel better represented. We’re just being advocates for justice and doing the right thing, and always being active and engaged citizens.

TBC: Throughout the election, what kept you encouraged?

EC: For me, it was definitely our campaign team. Their energy was so amazing. To see them run around advocating for us and for our values was really awesome to see, especially when we [would get] tired of saying our spiel over and over again. The campaign team was really amazing and just really fun energy. The students also, their responses and engagement were really awesome too.

EA: Definitely our partnership too. Elena and I have talked and joked a lot throughout this process that we really balance each other. And I think that that is just so true. When Elena is ready to bring the energy, I’m ready to take the back seat, and vice versa. I think that was something that was just so natural that really reinforced our partnership and my excitement to be working together all through next year. But also, just going out, we campaigned every single day. Still, despite being unopposed, your social battery does die. Knowing that I was [campaigning] with Elena and with our amazing campaign team always helped me.

TBC: Have there been any lessons or takeaways you have experienced through this entire process of running in this year’s election?

EA: Authenticity is super big. I know everyone’s going to hold their opinions on everyone else to some extent or another, and that’s human. We make judgments, we think about things differently, and I fully respect that, but I think it’s been really great to see when we’re met with those opportunities of disagreement or having to figure out a problem, or work through something. Knowing that both Elena and myself are always going to stay true to our values and the things that we feel are most important to us and to this organization has been really big, and I’m just really proud to be able to say that, at least up to this point, we’ve been fully authentic, fully ourselves, and really committed to that. I have no doubt we’ll continue that next year.

TBC: What do you hope to accomplish within your roles as president and vice president?

EC: I learned to focus a lot on how student dollars are spent, so really advocating for those changes that we want, seeing what organizations need more money than others — putting money where money is needed most.

EA: Another thing we’ve brainstormed a little bit is a domestic and sexual violence prevention task force as college-age people. It’s unfortunately something that we see all too often, and we think, as representatives of the student government, advocates for the student body, it would be a really big step for us and for SGA if we could address that issue and get in front of it and hopefully prevent it for as many people as possible in the future. So that’s a really big one for us.

TBC: What has being on the SGA executive board taught you so far?

EC: I’m secretary for the executive branch, but last semester, around finals week, I took over planning for mental health and well-being for those few days throughout the week. [I learned] that the more people that are involved, the more you can help each other and have each other’s backs.

EA: In my role as director of sustainability this year, I’ve learned a lot about team management. I oversee five board members currently, and they’re all amazing, and they do an amazing job. It’s been really great to see them step into their roles.

TBC: Do you have any advice or words of encouragement you would offer to students considering joining the SGA executive board in the future?

EA: Do it. It’s super fun. I think a lot of times people can get overwhelmed or a little intimidated by the time commitment. Totally fair. We’re college students. We’re all busy. I’ll say, if that’s your main concern, back burner it, and at least have a conversation with one of us, because it is a really fun experience. It’s an on-campus job. You can get paid for the work that you do. If it’s something you’re passionate about, you’re getting paid to do things you’re passionate about, be with other people who are passionate about it, and make a real impact on campus. It’s just a really rewarding experience to see all of your ideas come to fruition. Also, make amazing connections with campus administrators and fellow executive cabinet members and other branches of SGA. I know time commitment was a concern for me, but I’m so glad that I did not let that consume me, because this has just been an amazing experience.

EC: I never thought I would be in student government ever. So whoever you think you are, don’t let an opportunity stop you, because it could be something amazing. Have an open mind.

