Butler events roundup

The semester may be coming to a close but there are still a host of on-campus events left to attend. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

JACK WILLIAMS | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | jrwilliams@butler.edu

MADDY BRODERICK | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | mbroderick@butler.edu

Clowes Memorial Hall

1. “Beetlejuice” (April 11-13)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved cult classic, “Beetlejuice”, the musical takes the weird and wonderful to the next level. With a fantastic script, mind-blowing sets and an equally outstanding score, it is the perfect production for anyone who has ever felt a little out of place.

2. “Butler Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty” (April 18-19)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

This isn’t just a ballet — rather, Butler Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” is a fairy tale brought to life with stunning dancing, beautiful costumes and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Butler Symphony Orchestra. Whether rediscovering the story or immersing oneself in the classic for the first time, “Sleeping Beauty” is the ultimate escape into magic and wonder.

3. “The Psychology of a Murderer” (April 29 at 7:30 p.m.)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

Led by renowned expert Dr. Rachel Toles, this event unpacks what drives people to kill, exploring the darkest corners of the human psyche by analyzing real cases. Through storytelling, professional insight and a live audience Q & A, audience members will walk away with a more nuanced understanding of the forces that turn people into killers — and the red flags that often go unnoticed.

Schrott Center for the Arts

1. “JCA Signature Series: Butler University Jazz Ensemble with Wycliffe Gordon” (April 10 at 7:30 p.m.)

This event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. To learn more about the free live stream, visit the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

From high-octane big band numbers to soul-stirring solos, this concert promises a dynamic performance that blends student passion with professional trombonist and composer Wycliffe Gordon. Known for his virtuosic talent, infectious energy and deep roots in swing and blues traditions, Gordon has played with the best — and now he’s bringing that magic to Butler.

2. “Michael Yo: Issa Truue! Tour“ (April 11 at 8 p.m.)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

2-time Emmy nominee Michael Yo brings something rare to the stage: high-energy comedy packed with heart. Yo won’t just tell jokes — he’ll tell the stories many can relate to: family chaos, parenting fails and finding the funny in everyday life. Come for the laughs; stay for the heart.

3. “Out of the Dawg House Spring Concert“ (April 13 at 2 p.m.)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

OOTDH, Butler’s premier Lower Voice A Cappella group, will present the ultimate showcase of harmony, rhythm and show-stopping stage presence at its closing event for the year. From pop to classics and everything in between OOTDH covers all genres with nothing but their voices.

4. “Freshly Brewed A Cappella Spring Concert“ (April 16 at 8 p.m.)

Tickets can be purchased on the Butler Arts & Events Center website.

Why attend?

Freshly Brewed, Butler’s upper-voices a cappella group, can take on any song. Its members are busy brewing the sound of spring for Butler’s students.

Lilly Hall

1. “About Love: From the Pen of Anton Chekhov“ (April 16 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.)

Free tickets are available at the Clowes Memorial Hall Box Office for no fee.

Why attend?

The Butler Theatre Program’s fresh take on the Russian playwright and short-story master Chekhov promises to take his deeply human themes and frame them with the struggles of our contemporary society. Attendees can look forward to a night of emotion and empathy.

Miscellaneous locations

1. “Diversity Dialogues: Intersection of Environmentalism and Social Justice“ (April 10 at 12:15 p.m.)

RSVP through the Butler calendar to attend the in-person conversation in Jordan Hall Room 186 or to be sent the Zoom link.

Why attend?

Be an active participant in Butler’s community and join a conversation on the intersection between environmental issues and social justice. Student voices have the power to make change and create a welcoming community for all, one conversation at a time.

2. “DEI Showcase“ (April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.)

This event is free on South Campus and all are invited to attend.

Why attend?

Find fellowship through exhibits, performances and locally catered food while celebrating the inventive DEI initiatives from this year. A more detailed schedule can be found on the Butler Calendar event posting.

3. “Butler Improv Troupe Presents: Business Business!“ (April 18 at 6 p.m.)

This event, located in Jordan Hall Room 141 and livestreamed on the Improv Troupe’s Instagram, is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Why attend?

As finals week hovers on the horizon, good cheer can be hard to find. Take a break from study guides and swing by the semesterly show for some laughs and light audience participation.