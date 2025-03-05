Emerging artists to watch

They may be small, but these artists cast a powerful spell on the first listen. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach.

For the college student who cannot endure a walk to class without a tune playing in their ears, no worse feeling exists than when former favorite songs turn stale. Three options exist — continue overplaying songs, sit silently with one’s thoughts or find new music. Obviously, the third option is preferable. Since the search for new artists is not without challenges, the Culture section has curated a collection of hidden musical gems that deserve a spot on any playlist.

Keni Titus

Indie singer-songwriter Keni Titus began sharing her introspective, fluid music in 2020, with the release of “Devil’s a Dylan”. Since then, Titus has amassed a devoted following who appreciate her profound lyricism and the atmosphere it evokes: a warm, windy summer day. Those interested in visiting this particularly spectacular scene should begin with her tracks titled “american spirit”, “mistake” and “Bev Hillz“.

FlooringCo

For those seeking an underrated indie-rock band, look no further than FlooringCo, composed of Jonathan Essis, Karsen McLaughlin, Marty Gildea and Sam Trively. Named after a family flooring business where they often practiced, FlooringCo delivers a sound reminiscent of The Strokes and Hippo Campus. The band blends guitar riffs, drum lines and introspective lyrics into a fresh and familiar style.

Their most popular tracks — “Suburban Psycho” and “Vacancy” — showcase their ability to mix melodies that create a polished yet dynamic feel. Most of their small but growing fanbase of 1,359 monthly Spotify listeners likely emerged from their appearance on quarantine-era TikTok in 2020, where snippets of their songs gained traction among indie-rock fans. With their distinctive style and rising recognition, FlooringCo is a must-add to one’s playlist.

Frankie

Although he is from Houston, Frankie does not fall under the typical rap sound patented by the likes of Mike Jones or Paul Wall. Alternatively, Frankie provides a melodic rap sound characterized by storytelling and plenty of tasteful samples. His 2024 album, “The Tidal Wave”, showcases this skill more than anything else in his discography. Join the hype early and be one of just 3,300 current monthly listeners on Spotify.

Alix Page

From soft, melancholy lullabies to upbeat, angsty numbers, Alix Page’s discography contains a song for every feeling. The vivid imagery in her lyricism grounds listeners, making them feel like they are experiencing life’s woes right there with her. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers, early Gracie Abrams and Lizzy McAlpine would benefit from adding Page to their “sad girl music” rotation. Interested parties should start their listening journey with “Frank” and “25”.

Eliza McLamb

Listening to an Eliza McLamb song feels like reading the journal entry of a best friend. Her songs seem to explain and empathize with girlhood in a refreshing, validating manner. McLamb might be more well known for her role in the podcast “Binchtopia”, but cultural commentary is not the only gift she gives to Spotify. Her soft, melodic voice combined with her stunning lyricism is enough to make anyone sob. Songs to start with include “Salt Circle”, “Mythologize Me” and her more recent single “God Take Me Out of LA”.

Dear Lincoln

With only two albums — “Precedence” and “Sincerely” — and a two-digit monthly listener count, Dear Lincoln is the definition of underground. The folk band’s discography inspires the desire to explore the world while inciting the gut-wrenching fear of leaving home, and the Revolutionary War somehow sneaks its way into many of their songs. Each member has a distinct music-writing style, and none are confined to a single instrument, which makes every song a journey completely different from the last. The band unfortunately split in late 2024, but perhaps a revival tour is due for the under-appreciated quartet.

Caroline Culver

There’s nothing like the sounds of Caroline Culver’s distinctive voice belting the lyrics of “Summer 2019”. Mitchell brings a raw and emotional tone to her indie-alternative music and a sense of nostalgia to her lyrics. The young songwriter illustrates a span of emotions within her music to showcase what she’s feeling in the moment, including love, loss and all the ephemeral sensations in between. Mitchell’s most recent song, “Fleeting”, takes on a lighter feel, still with her signature heartfelt lyrics. Her songs are real and relatable, perfect for listening on a mellow day while sipping a hot drink.