Butler Lacrosse sets two school records against Eastern Michigan

The team huddles up during a game against Kent State on Feb. 18. Photo by Claire Runkel.

SAM CARUS | SPORTS REPORTER | scarus@butler.edu

Sunday proved to be a record-setting day for Butler lacrosse as the Bulldogs defeated Eastern Michigan 14-13 behind Leah Rubino’s program record seven goals. Campbell Connors also became the all-time leading goal scorer in program history by notching her 300th goal.

Butler started the game down 4-0 in the first quarter, but a 5-1 goal-scoring run in favor of the Bulldogs tied the game up at five heading into the second quarter. Rubino started her dominant day in the second period by out-scoring Eastern Michigan by herself 4-1. The Bulldogs carried a 9-6 lead into halftime.

The Eagles came out aggressive in the third quarter by going 7-0 in draws. Eastern Michigan outscored Butler 4-2 in the third, but a huge last second goal by Rubino, assisted by Julia Putzi, saw Butler bring an 11-10 lead into the last period.

The fourth quarter was a roller coaster as each side traded goals until the score was deadlocked at 13 with less than two minutes left to play in regulation. With 34 seconds left the ball found Kate Kaptrosky who fired one into the back of the net to give Butler the lead. The defense and goalie Caroline Smith would hold strong and the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Butler will open up conference play at home on April 1, hosting Xavier University.