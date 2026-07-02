Leah Rubino hired as lacrosse head coach

On July 2, Butler alum Leah Rubino was named the new head coach of the lacrosse program. Her hiring ends a 51-day national search, following previous head coach Maggie Zentgraf’s resignation on May 12.

The most decorated player in program history, Rubino’s achievements include two All-Big East First Team selections and the leader in goals, points, caused turnovers, ground balls and draw controls. The former midfielder will be the team’s third head coach in the past 10 years.

“This program means the world to me and returning to help write its next chapter is a dream come true,” Rubino said in a statement. “Butler Lacrosse has so much potential, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this great group of young women to achieve new heights together. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and incredibly excited for what’s ahead.”

Grant Leiendecker, the vice president and director of athletics, praised her work ethic and dedication to the program.

“Leah’s incredible journey as a Butler student-athlete — graduating with Dean’s List accolades and earning all-conference honors — embodies everything we want for our Bulldogs,” Leiendecker stated. “Throughout our conversations, Leah laid out a clear, passionate vision for how future student-athletes can thrive under her leadership. Her dedication to this university is unmistakable, and we are excited for her to play a defining role in the future of our program.”

Rubino now inherits a team that is looking to reverse its fortunes. In the 2025-26 season, the team finished with a dismal 3-13 record, going 0-6 in Big East play. The four seasons with Zentgraf at the helm saw the Bulldogs post a 10-51 record overall.