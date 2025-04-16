Senior Sendoff: The girl from Cleveland

New and old sports memories that make my heart happy. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

I will always remember the day I realized how much sports meant to me. June 19, 2016. The day the Cleveland Cavaliers broke the 52-year championship drought in my city. I was watching with my dad in our living room when Kyrie Irving hit the three, LeBron James made the block and Kevin Love made the stop, feeling like my heart could beat out of my chest. That’s when I realized how sports could impact someone.

Yes, Cleveland is a big part of my personality. Whether it’s sharing Evan Mobley highlights with a stranger, talking about Jose Ramirez like he’s a close friend, throwing up an “O-H” at every Michigan fan I see or sporting a Browns jersey to class, I’m sure people on this campus know I’m from “the Land.”

Cleveland taught me toughness and resilience, but most importantly, Cleveland taught me what sports are all about. Going crazy at Game 7 of the World Series with my dad as Rajai Davis hit a home run to tie the game against the Cubs was the moment I knew Cleveland is always all-in.

I always watched women like Allie Clifton and Erin Andrews on TV, hoping one day I would be able to cover a sports team like them. They, like many others, inspired me to pursue sports media and journalism, eventually sending me off to Butler, where I would find a school newspaper that taught me more than I could ever imagine.

Applying to the Collegian the summer before my freshman year feels like yesterday. I joined in hopes of gaining the writing experience I would need to be successful in this field, but it did so much more. The Collegian instilled the confidence I have today.

With the help of Kobe Mosley and Matthew Crane, I learned that people believed in me to get the work done. Their encouragement always pushed me to be a better writer and to take bigger steps.

The Collegian also taught me how to be proud of my work. When Alison Miccolis and I wrote “Too far for too long,” I learned that people trusted me to tell their stories. I learned that journalism is powerful, and people will listen when you write the tough stories. I also discovered that investigative journalism is hard work, but every one of those 52 hours was worth it.

When junior year came around and I started to cover the men’s basketball team, it was solidified that this is what I wanted to do. I can still remember the butterflies as I traveled to New York City to cover the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Turning my love for sports into opportunities like this one is indescribable, and on top of that, I was able to make a lifelong friend in Caleb Denorme. A friend like him does not come around often and I can’t wait to see him cover Messi one day — sorry, Caleb, I still don’t and will never know soccer lingo.

Now, senior year, as I balance classes, Collegian and an internship, I obviously learned a lot about time management, but I also learned that hard work pays off. Running from class to a Pacers game, to Collegian publishing night on a Tuesday taught me that it’s worth it to pursue the thing I love.

Through it all, I learned that my friends pushed me through the times I was struggling to make it work. Having Gabi Morando in my corner with her shining positivity pushing me to be the best I can be made me a more optimistic person. Her motivation inspired me from day one, and I don’t think I could have learned how to balance it all from anyone else.

I realized how grateful I am when Olivia, Abby, Rowan and Emma would leave the light on for me when I would get home at 3 a.m. and cheer me on for every single article. Your support has been unwavering and I can not express how much it has meant to me. I can’t wait to see you all grow and thrive in your futures.

Lauren, Leah, Kaylee, Nathan and Jack have been by my side from our first day in Irvington. I know I can count on all of you through everything. I could not ask for a better group of lifelong friends I can call family.

Leah, Aidan, Reece and Emma made publishing nights full of laughter and stories. I can’t thank them enough for everything I learned from them. I wouldn’t have met them if it weren’t for this paper, and I can’t imagine a college experience without these amazing friends.

My dad has been my biggest supporter. Whether it was sending my articles to a group chat of every single member of my family or talking me through a story idea, there’s no way I would be here without him. I hope I make him proud not only through my work, but as his daughter.

Now, just loving sports is not enough for me to continue in this career. I found another love along the way: storytelling. It’s about being able to tell the tough stories that people might not want to hear or telling the heartwarming ones that show how much sports impacts people. It’s about allowing people’s voices to be heard that otherwise would be silent.

This last month at Butler is going to be full of bittersweet goodbyes and this may be my hardest chapter I have to close. Through all the late Tuesday nights, the basketball games in Hinkle Fieldhouse, the fun interviews and the 115 stories I’ve written I’ve found some of the smartest and best friends I could have.

I can finally say that I’ve found a home besides Cleveland, the office on the second floor of Fairbanks.