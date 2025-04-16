Caleb Denorme elected Collegian editor-in-chief

Denorme joined the staff of the Collegian in his first year at Butler as a sports reporter. Photo by Elizabeth Stevenson.

LEAH OLLIE | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | lollie@butler.edu

Caleb Denorme, a junior sports media and journalism double major, will serve as editor-in-chief of The Butler Collegian for the 2025-26 academic year.

Following his tenure at the Collegian as a sports reporter, assistant sports editor, sports editor and most recently as managing editor, Denorme will lead the newspaper’s operations and staff through weekly publication and campus coverage.

“I love this newspaper and I love the work that we do,” Denorme said. “I think that I have the leadership qualities capable of doing the job … every year I’ve moved up, whether it was from reporter to editor and editor to managing [editor], so I wanted to keep moving up.”

The editor-in-chief selection process, which two candidates completed this year, consists of writing a platform detailing future goals for the newspaper, a formal presentation to Collegian staff and an interview with a selection committee that includes alumni and practicing journalists. Denorme was elected to the position following a vote by the selection committee overseen by Collegian Faculty Advisor Dr. Tatsiana Karaliova on April 10, following a staff vote on April 7.

In Denorme’s platform, he identified unbiased reporting, staff development and campus focus as his primary priorities for the Collegian in the next year.

“One of the bigger [platform goals] was having more on-campus reporting so [students] can get involved,” Denorme said. “We want every student on campus to have a voice here … Obviously, we go here for the education, but also it’s our job to hold this university and the people in charge accountable. So we’re gonna continue to do that.”

Supplementing his experience on staff at the Collegian, Denorme has served as a senior contributor at Massive Report for three years, covering the Columbus Crew. In 2023, Denorme was awarded the Mark of Excellence Award in the Small School, Sports Writing category by the Society of Professional Journalists.

As Denorme prepares to fill the role of editor-in-chief, he welcomes students to pursue their interest in journalism by applying to join the staff of The Butler Collegian.

“The Collegian changed my college trajectory, 100%,” Denorme said. “There is a family here that we have cultivated, and it is very powerful. You [will] find friends here; I have definitely done that and I encourage others to do the same.”