Hinkle Highlights showcases Butler athletes

First-ever Hinkle Highlights showcased Butler athletes on April 14. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DOROTHY LAKSHMANAMURTHY | STAFF REPORTER | dlakshmanamurthy@butler.edu

Filling up the seats at Shelton Auditorium, over 400 Butler student-athletes, coaches, student managers and athletic staff gathered together on April 14 to hold the first-ever Hinkle Highlights Awards Show.

The night started off with photo opportunities on a blue carpet, a Butler backdrop and a selection of fruits, vegetables and cheeses for the student-athletes to snack on while mingling.

Attendees then made their way to the auditorium to find a seat next to their teammates to watch the hosts of the night — sophomores, pitcher Simon Linde and dancer Grace Nielsen — begin the show with their own opening monologue.

Various coaches and athletic staff were selected to present awards to 35 recipients, in which the awards themselves were made and voted on by the student-athletes.

Head strength and conditioning coach Greg Moore was humorously selected to present the Best Game Day Hair award to junior volleyball setter Cora Taylor despite his own lack of hair.

“I loved the opportunity to be involved,” Moore said. “I enjoyed standing up there and seeing all the student-athletes dressed up in their finest and carrying themselves professionally. It was all very cool.”

The event was hosted by the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC), which holds a student-athlete representative from each sport team. The committee voted on the decision to hold this event in place of the usual Athlete Banquet in November and began planning for the awards show in January.

When making this decision, junior women’s tennis player Chase Metcalf found the awards show to be a better way of celebrating her fellow student-athletes.

“I think it’s a great way to get everyone in one room — especially because we’re all so busy — and recognize the accomplishments of everyone,” Metcalf said. “That is why it is better than a formal. This event allowed everyone to be more involved and celebrate everyone.”

To ensure the most athletes could be in attendance, SAAC president and senior volleyball middleback Destiny Cherry coordinated with all the teams to make sure there were no conflicts.

“We wanted as many people as possible there,” Cherry said. “But finding a date to do that was definitely difficult. Luckily, the coaches were great to work with. Football even moved their next morning 6 a.m. practice to accommodate the athletes going to this late night event.”

Winner of two awards — Best Game Day Outfit and Best Comeback — junior cheerleader Noah Lipscomb felt proud to be recognized by his fellow athletes.

He felt that each of the awards he received showcased an important part of who he is.

“The Best Game Day Outfit was more of a silly one to show my fun side,” Lipscomb said. “I got that one because I wore a gold durag before the cheer’s Game Day Finals, manifesting our win. Then the Best Comeback, that one really means a lot since I lost my father my sophomore year and did not even know if I was going to continue with sports. It just meant a lot that I had a supportive team to help me through that.”

Below are the nominees and winners of each category:

Women’s Newcomer of the Year

Volleyball first-year and nominee Alaleh Tolliver

Lacrosse first-year and nominee Olivia DiCarlo

Softball first-year and winner Gwen Baker

Men’s Newcomer of the Year

Men’s track and field graduate student and nominee Austin Gabay

Men’s tennis sophomore and nominee Riccardo Baldi

Baseball junior and winner Jack Bello

Play of the Year

Volleyball sophomore and nominee Sawyer Jones

Women’s swimming junior and nominee Kate Schilling

Football junior and winner Luke Wooten

Women’s Glue Award

Women’s swimming junior and nominee Sadie Brown

Women’s basketball senior and nominee Ari Wiggins

Women’s lacrosse senior and winner Peyton Moroney

Men’s Glue Award

Men’s cross country graduate student and nominee Joe Barrett

Men’s track and field junior and nominee Mason Steinbraker

Football junior and winner Reagan Andrew

Women’s Best Comeback Award

Women’s swimming sophomore Lily Schwelgin

Women’s track and field senior and nominee Abby Brennan

Softball junior and winner Hailey Conger

Men’s Best Comeback Award

Football graduate student and nominee Grant Edwards

Baseball junior and nominee Jack Moroknek

Cheer junior and winner Noah Lipscomb

Best Action Photo

Women’s basketball senior and nominee Kilyn McGuff

Softball junior and nominee Cate Lehner

Women’s track and field junior and nominee Jenna Doezema

Men’s cross country sophomore and winner William Zegarski

Women’s Best Gameday Outfit

Women’s basketball senior and nominee Ari Wiggins

Women’s lacrosse sophomore nominees Sophia Knoblock and Kate Mullee and senior nominee Tessa Fackrell

Women’s tennis junior and winner Chase Metcalf

Men’s Best Gameday Outfit

Men’s soccer sophomore and nominee Kai Pope

Baseball junior and nominee Ian Choi

Cheer junior and winner Noah Lipscomb

Best Gameday Hair

Women’s track and field first-year and nominee Nathalie Anderson

Women’s lacrosse first-year and nominee Maggie Lewis and sophomore nominee Riley Ryan

Women’s volleyball junior and winner Cora Taylor

Women’s Most Likely To Become A Butler Coach

Women’s track and field senior Jade Cadichon

Women’s swimming senior and nominee Cotter Welch

Women’s basketball junior and winner Chloe Jeffers

Men’s Most Likely To Become A Butler Coach

Baseball first-year and nominee Logan Crock

Football junior and nominee Kirk Doskocil

Men’s track and field graduate student and winner Matthew Forrester

All Butler Team

Women’s basketball senior Sydney Jaynes

Men’s basketball fifth-year Jahmyl Telfort

Women’s cross country junior Lexi Affolter

Men’s cross country sophomore William Zegarski

Baseball junior Jack Bello

Women’s golf senior Gianna Medica

Men’s golf junior Will Horne

Women’s lacrosse senior Peyton Moroney

Men’s soccer graduate student Joost de Schutter

Women’s soccer senior Talia Sommer

Softball senior Ella White

Men’s tennis junior Nicolas Arts

Women’s tennis junior Chase Metcalf

Women’s swimming junior Kate Schilling

Men’s track and field graduate student Michael Dunagan

Women’s track and field and junior Grace Stedge

Volleyball senior Destiny Cherry

Cheer senior Emily Jones

Dance senior Grace Harahan

Football senior Tyson Garrett