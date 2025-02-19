Yats: An Indy soul food staple

The original location for Yats was born on 54th and College Ave back in 2001. Nowadays, different locations can be found all across Indianapolis. Photo by Alex McCarty.

ALEX MCCARTY | STAFF REPORTER | armccarty@butler.edu

It can be nice to get away from Butler’s campus dining plans to explore exciting new food options. However, most college students do not have the budget nor time to go anywhere other than a sub-par fast food place. Finding substitutes for mega-chains such as McDonalds and Taco Bell is difficult, especially when trying to find something at a comparable price. Thankfully, the original Yats is just a short drive away from campus.

Yats is a local restaurant chain that serves a variety of authentic New Orleans Cajun dishes at affordable prices. It was founded in 2001 and has since expanded to 13 locations, including more than one establishment in Ohio.

Joe Vuskovich, the owner of Yats and a self-proclaimed bon vivant who has served gumbo at 54th and College Ave for over 20 years, discussed what the Yats community meant to him.

“It is not glamorous work, but it is work that I love,” Vuskovich said. “I fell and landed on the best corner in the world. This city is a great city and the people are wonderful.”

The menu scribbled on a big green chalkboard and the warm glow of string lights gives the dining area a cozy, inviting atmosphere. Various antique-looking trinkets and pictures line the walls and shelves of the interior, including a trombone and trumpet that call upon the booming jazz culture of New Orleans.

Many of these are personal items that Vuskovich has collected throughout his life. It is apparent from the moment one walks in that the owner has a deep love and appreciation for his hometown and the delicious cajun food that it holds.

Vuskovich shared one story about a framed photo taken thousands of feet above the ground.

“A friend of mine was an astronaut,” Vuskovich said. “He never went to space, but he took that picture of the West Bank in New Orleans. I was in the service and he was a pilot … we became friends and he ended up teaching everybody to fly the space shuttle.”

The menu features an array of Creole dishes that can satisfy almost any palette. A majority include chicken and an assortment of vegetables and rice, although Yats also offers vegetarian and vegan options. Classic cajun dishes such as gumbo — Vuskovich’s favorite — and maque choux are offered, along with several chiles and Yats’ signature cajun garlic bread. Customers have the choice of either getting a full or half order of each dish; the portion sizes are generous either way.

Classics professor Chris Bungard has been a regular at Yats for years, often taking his family there and even ordering it for his wedding reception.

Bungard made it his mission to introduce everyone he knows to their cuisine.

“[Yats] is a standard go-to for me if someone is coming through town, [especially] as an economical place to take somebody out to eat,” Bungard said. “The nice thing about going there frequently is you get to know the people who work there, [who] are very friendly and very kind.”

Contrary to most other restaurants, Yats does not charge different prices for each dish. Instead, the size of the dish determines the price. Half & half dishes are also offered for a separate fee, as well as supplements like more bread and rice. A filling meal at Yats is rarely more than ten dollars. This makes it the perfect place for students who are eating on a budget and hope to bring leftovers home to campus.

Sophomore finance major Michael Yurs agreed with the sentiment that Yats is a great value.

“Most fast food places I’m going to, I’m spending between 10 and 13 dollars,” Yurs said. “I can spend the same amount at Yats [and] it is generally closer than most restaurants. For what you pay, the food quality is twice as good. Plus, it is a local business, so I feel better about spending my money there.”

Yats is more comparable in price to well-known fast-food chains than other local restaurants around Indianapolis, which may lead to assumptions about the quality of the food. However, one thing that Yats does not do is skimp on the flavor. Whether you are looking for a new spot to fall in love with or just a quick and piping-hot meal, Yats has got you covered.

As Vuskovich put it, “It’s like home.”