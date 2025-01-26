Pierre Brooks hits career high as men’s basketball beat the Blue Devils: Beyond the Box Score

Senior guard Pierre Brooks posted a career-high 29 points against DePaul on Jan. 25. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

In one of Butler’s most efficient offensive performances this year, the Dawgs grabbed an 86-69 win over the DePaul Blue Demons at Hinkle on Jan. 25.

Senior guard Pierre Brooks led the pack with a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds. Fifth-year center Andre Screen also contributed 17 points and eight rebounds.

“You just got to keep trusting the process,” Brooks said. “I’ve always been a scorer, so a game like UConn where you only have two points can sometimes rough your confidence a little bit, but coach has stayed confident in me, kept calling my number.”

The Dawgs have now won their last 21 of 22 in the series against DePaul. In Butler’s second Big East win, let’s go beyond the box score.

Proficient offense

The Dawgs showed a new fight on offense this afternoon as Butler scored a near-season-high 86 points.

Brooks talked about the progress this team has shown despite their continued struggles.

“We still have a long way to go, but this is definitely a confidence booster for us going forward,” Brooks said. “I think we’re playing with a lot more pace on offense, a lot more desperation I would say to try and get back to where we were before the Big East season started.”

Four players were in double figures in fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort, sophomore guard Finley Bizjack, Screen and Brooks. When they weren’t scoring, other teammates were finding the open man. Graduate forward Patrick McCaffery ended the game with five assists on top of his four rebounds.

In all the success, no one was more efficient than Screen. The center went a perfect 7-7 from the field and 1-1 from the line. Screen has shown an aggressive side of his game and improvement in footwork, scoring in double figures in the last three games.

Limiting unforced errors

In a disappointing season to this date, the Dawgs have consistently beaten themselves in close matchups. From turnovers to foul trouble, Butler has created many of their own problems.

Today, the Bulldogs held themselves to six turnovers. In fault, the Blue Demons only had nine points off of those, a big part of the defensive effort the Dawgs showed. DePaul also went 4-9 from the free throw line as Butler showed more poise when defending.

Head coach Thad Matta commented on the tough season so far.

“Winning is hard in college basketball,” Matta said. “Winning is even harder in the Big East. I give everybody credit for staying in the course in terms of continuing to come in and practice at the level they’ve practiced at.”

Butler has a chance to gain some real momentum and start a strong finish to a disheartening season against Marquette on Jan. 28.