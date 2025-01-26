Women’s basketball looks to right the ship at home against DePaul

Sydney Jaynes is averaging 10.8 points per game since being named starter on Dec. 29. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | drjacobs@butler.edu

After dropping two conference games in a row, the women’s basketball team will look to defend its home court in a rematch against DePaul on Jan. 26.

Here is what you need to know before Butler takes on the Blue Demons.

Who: Butler vs. DePaul

When: Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: BEDN

A month of change and challenge

The first game between the Dawgs and Blue Demons resulted in a 66-43 victory for DePaul, marking the beginning of a 2-6 stretch for a Butler team that has seen lots of change in the rotation.

Sophomores Riley Makalusky and Cristen Carter were still starting at shooting guard and center, respectively, in the first match-up against DePaul. Since then, the two have been benched in favor of first-year guard Lily Carmody and senior forward Sydney Jaynes.

With the new pair in the starting lineup, the Dawgs are 2-3 — including losses of three to Marquette and one to Xavier — marking just how close Butler could be to fighting for a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Still just 2.5 games back from an elusive top-five seeding, the Dawgs will need to have an excellent finish to the regular season — beginning with the game ahead against DePaul.

Scouting the Blue Demons

DePaul is just 10-11 on the season thanks to a brutal non-conference slate. But thanks to a 5-3 in conference play the Blue Demons are sitting comfortably toward the top of the conference.

Graduate forward Jorie Allen leads the Demons in every statistical category except for rebounding — pouring in a stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and half a block each game.

In the first bout between the two teams, the Dawgs held Allen in check with just 12 points on 4-18 shooting from the field. However, Allen would snag 10 rebounds and dish out seven assists to help the Demons record 11 second-chance points and outrebound the Bulldogs 43-31.

The Dawgs held DePaul to just a 39% field goal percentage — typically a winning defensive effort. However, with Butler shooting an abysmal 32% from the field the effort became moot.

It was DePaul’s second-leading scorer — junior guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews — who poured in 22 points on 50% shooting in the first matchup.

While it is a tall task, holding Allen and Johnson-Matthews in check will be critical in securing a much-needed conference win.

Expect Carmody and sophomore guard Karsyn Norman to have the main responsibility of guarding Johnson-Matthews. Senior guard Kilyn McGuff and Jaynes will have the assignment to guard Allen.

With DePaul boasting just a 3-5 record on the road, a Sunday matinee in Hinkle Fieldhouse could be all the help the Dawgs need to secure this much-needed Big East upset.