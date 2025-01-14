What you need to know: Women’s basketball vs. Georgetown

Senior guard Kilyn McGuff is averaging 11.8 points per game in conference play. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

After an encouraging performance in the non-conference portion of its schedule, the women’s basketball team has scuffled in Big East play. The Bulldogs lost their first four conference matchups before snapping the drought with a 57-47 home win over Providence on Jan. 8.

The Dawgs now turn their attention to a tilt with Georgetown on Jan. 14.

Here is everything you need to know before the Bulldogs clash with the Hoyas:

Who: Butler vs. Georgetown

When: Jan 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: BEDN

Over the break

While most of the student body was on spring break, the Dawgs faced a tough stretch of Big East games. Butler took losses against Seton Hall, Creighton, and Marquette — all of whom are in the top five of the conference standings — before rallying to beat 10th place Providence.

Slow starts plagued the Dawgs, as they failed to score double-digit points in the first quarter of any of their three losses. They have also eclipsed 60 points in just one of their five Big East games.

The absence of graduate guard Caroline Strande can partially explain Butler’s scoring struggles. Strande has been dealing with an ankle injury after an awkward landing during the Bulldogs’ Dec. 11 loss against Wisconsin. She logged 11 minutes of action in the Dec. 29 loss to Seton Hall, her only appearance since the injury.

Strande was averaging 15.3 points per game before the injury, and will provide a much needed offensive boost when she is able to get back on the floor.

First-year guard Lily Zeinstra has taken the starting role in Strande’s absence, averaging 6.3 points and three rebounds in six starts.

The Dawgs will need to find an increased scoring output from somewhere as they get into the thick of their conference schedule, starting with Georgetown.

Scouting the Hoyas

The Hoyas are tied with Butler and St. John’s, also featuring a 1-4 record in conference play.

Georgetown is a balanced team that can score in a variety of ways, including a respectable 35% clip from three-point range. The Hoyas also get to the free throw line consistently, averaging almost 12 attempts per game from the charity stripe.

Graduate guard Kelsey Ransom is the player to watch for Georgetown. Ransom racked up the accolades last season, earning First-Team All-Big East and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. She also led the Hoyas in points, rebounds and assists.

Ransom has found a way to up her game even more this season, putting up 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Butler likely won’t be able to prevent Ransom from affecting the game — as evidenced by the 31 points she poured in the last time the two teams faced off. Instead, slowing down other major contributors like junior guard Victoria Rivera and senior center Ariel Jenkins will be key to the Dawgs’ success as they look to build momentum against Georgetown.