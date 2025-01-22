Awareness in action: Advocacy events lineup

The 2nd annual MLK Day of Youth Service was held by Seeds of Caring in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WFYI Indianapolis.

This semester, both Butler University and Indianapolis are providing an array of events covering multiple aspects of advocacy and activism. Taking the form of marches, university-wide dialogues or even topics within literature, each event brings attention to vital social issues through the lens of community, showcasing a commitment to fostering a culture of support and engagement for all.

Women’s March

Since 2017, Women’s March demonstrations have taken place in Washington, D.C., and around the country in support of gender equality, civil rights and other social issues expected to face obstacles under new presidential authorities. For more than a century, women have marched to defend their rights; a memorable women’s march can be traced back to 1913, when participants assembled in Washington to fight for the vote before Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. Currently, thousands continue to come together in support of ongoing issues including workplace discrimination, inadequate healthcare and gender-based violence.

On the afternoon of Jan. 18, Indianapolis residents gathered at Monument Circle to peacefully protest against the discrimination of women and other minorities.

First-year health sciences major Reese Manley admired the values and timing of the event.

“I think that the Women’s March is really awesome, and I love that it is happening on a weekend so that more people can make it,” Manley said. “I think it’s really important to advocate for women, especially during these times, [and marches] are something [everyone] can do to commemorate [important] legacies.”

On inauguration day, more marches and peaceful protests took place across multiple cities, where thousands continued to fight for the rights of marginalized individuals. Women’s Marches are a historic and inclusive way to bring attention to vital topics, defend the voices of those who are often silenced, and build a caring, solution-driven community.

MLK Love Walk

The MLK Love Walk at Butler began when a group of black students on campus decided to form a movement not officially affiliated with Butler University called Bust the B.U.B.B.L.E. after facing death threats and other forms of racial oppression. These students created and held the first MLK Love Walk in 2015.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Butler University’s Diversity Program Council (DPC) hosted the 10th annual MLK Love Walk. Campus members designed posters together in the Reilly Room while listening to a speech performed by Dr. Reed, an assistant professor of philosophy. Afterward, participants marched across campus with their signs in support of racial justice while reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and impact. A sit-in was also available for those unable to participate in the outdoor march due to the cold temperatures.

Victory Sampson, a junior multilingual studies and strategic communication double major, shared his appreciation for the event.

“MLK Love Walk is one of my favorite events on this campus,” Sampson said. “I love it. I’ve gone for the past two years. We get to make up our own chants on the spot, [and] we get to be loud. It’s a lovely event run by [lovely organizations].”

The MLK Love Walk at Butler is an energizing opportunity for voices to be uplifted and listened to. Similarly, MLK walks have also taken place around the country, including California and Washington, DC. These marches contribute to a national holiday filled with reflection, celebration and renewed hope for a better future.

Diversity Dialogue: Activism vs. Slacktivism

Interactional Diversity Dialogue, also known as Diversity Dialogues, are monthly sessions hosted by I-LEAD (Interact, Lead, Engage, Act, Discover) via Zoom and in Jordan Hall 186. The I-LEAD space was created in partnership with Academic Affairs to increase inclusive communication. Diversity Dialogues provide all campus members the chance to expand their perspectives and nourish curiosity for the world while gaining new discussion skills.

On Jan. 28 starting at 3 p.m., Diversity Dialogues: Activism vs. Slacktivism will be open to all at Butler who are interested. Discussions will be hosted on the topic of what being an activist does or does not entail, and what actions, both collective and individual, can be taken to step closer to successful activism.

Ali Mohamed, a senior biology and Spanish double major and president of DPC, believes Diversity Dialogues offer spaces that inspire involvement, especially regarding advocacy and activism.

“I think it’s a really important topic in our day and age, especially with a lot of this online advocacy and activism [like we see on] social media,” Mohamed said. “And it’s an important conversation to have. Different people can contribute to movements in different ways, and I think [Diversity Dialogues] are a great place to start [getting more involved].”

Learning how to process and respond to varying ideas is a fundamental part of activism. Diversity Dialogues are chances to practice these skills and grow more confident in advocacy while helping others do the same.

Visiting Writers Series

Butler University’s Vivian S. Delbrook Visiting Writers Series (VWS) has hosted annual literary events for almost 40 years. These events are free to all Indianapolis residents, including Butler students and faculty. While they are not centered specifically around advocacy, the visiting writers constantly raise awareness of many social issues through their work.

On Jan. 29, Rebecca Makkai, a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award Finalist as well as a New York Times bestseller, will be making an appearance at Schrott Center for the Arts. Her books, such as “The Great Believers”, touch on topics of living during crises, the AIDS epidemic and other social issues.

Pádraig Ó Tuama — a poet, theologian, mediator and podcaster — will visit Shelton Auditorium on April 7. His work brings to light topics including mixed cultures and religions. Other themes surrounding this semester’s VWS include LGBTQIA+ rights, political awakenings and civil rights.

Mohamed shared his thoughts on expanding perspectives through reading and listening to marginalized voices.

“Going out of your way to hear from these authors with marginalized identities is super important,” Mohamed said. “I would recommend that anyone go to them, whether [you are an] English major or not … Reading all these different identities in fiction or literature is the best way to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and really learn about other experiences.”

Engaging in a VWS event shows support for a writer’s artistic piece as well as its themes. This builds a deeper sense of community that inspires future acts of advocacy while at the same time allowing important topics to reach a wider audience.

There are a range of diverse events at Butler and in Indianapolis that emphasize advocacy and activism for people of all backgrounds and interests. By participating in these events, students and community members contribute to a legacy of action and awareness to ensure Butler remains a safe space for meaningful conversations and progress in activism.

