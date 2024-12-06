What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Houston

Senior forward Patrick McCaffery had 20 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Eastern Illinois. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

CALEB DENORME | SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The Bulldogs seek to improve on their six-game win streak on Saturday as they travel to Houston to take on the 17th ranked Cougars. Butler won its last game at home in a solid showing against Eastern Illinois 73-58.

The Dawgs will hit the road for their matchup with Houston on Dec. 7 in the Big East – Big 12 Battle with a chance to take down another ranked opponent.

Here is what you need to know as the Bulldogs take on the Cougars.

Who: Butler vs. Houston

When: Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fertitta Center

How to watch: ESPN2

Playing up to the competition

The common theme of Butler’s season so far has been its tendency to play down or up to whatever opponent they are facing. Some of the Bulldogs’ best performances came against stronger opposition such as Northwestern and Mississippi State.

On the other hand, the Dawgs’ worst showings came against seemingly inferior teams like Austin Peay and Missouri State. Butler lost to Austin Peay and escaped with a narrow seven-point victory over Missouri State.

The key to this game against Houston is playing up to their competition once again. On paper the Cougars are a better team than Butler, but the Bulldogs have a habit of showing up in big games and capturing the victory.

The Dawgs will need their two stars — fifth-year Jahmyl Telfort and senior Pierre Brooks — to show out on the offensive end. Butler also needs sharpshooter Patrick McCaffery to continue his hot shooting stretch to give the Bulldogs a perimeter presence.

On the defensive side, the Dawgs need to be tough. Too many teams this year have been able to penetrate the Butler defense and get good looks inside, although the Bulldogs’ defense has improved in recent weeks.

Butler will need somewhat of a perfect storm to beat Houston, but it has shown an ability to grind out tough games away from home before. Saturday will be the time to prove that resilience once again against a ranked opponent.

Houston scouting report

The 17th ranked Cougars sit at 4-3 this season, with losses to No. 2 Auburn, No. 10 Alabama and No. 24 San Diego State. Houston has been through its fair share of early season struggles, but they have played a much harder schedule than a majority of teams.

The Cougars are led by their two guards in graduate L.J Cryer and junior Emanuel Sharp. Both Cryer and Sharp average upwards of 14 points per game and take the most shots out of any other Cougar.

The key for Butler will be to stay tight with these guards and rebound the basketball. In a game against a team as good as Houston, you cannot give its players extra possessions on offense. It will be interesting to see how coach Thad Matta’s men perform against one of the elite teams away from home.