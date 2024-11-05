Beyond the Box Score: Men’s basketball squeaks by Missouri State

Fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort scored 29 points in an opening-day victory over Missouri State. Photo by Makenna Frias.

In the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2024-25 season, Butler pulled out a nail-biting 72-65 win over Missouri State. Let’s go beyond the box score.

Turnover troubles

The turnover bug bit the Dawgs early and did not let up throughout the matchup. Butler committed 19 turnovers during the game and allowed Missouri State to grab a whopping 27 points off of those turnovers.

While 27 points seems like a lot, the Bulldogs committed so many turnovers that Missouri State got up 20 more shots than Butler. Had the Bears shot the ball any better, that points-off-of-turnovers number could have been a lot worse.

Butler head coach Thad Matta knew his team did not play up to their ability today and that showed on the court.

“I’ve never seen us turn the ball over like this,” Matta said. “Our decision-making was horrendous … we weren’t thinking. I was very disappointed in the way we played tonight.”

Those tough words sting, but Matta’s sentiment rings true. The Bulldogs shot better from the field, outrebounded the Bears and even got to the free-throw line 28 times, but it was the self-inflicted wounds that caused the close game.

“I have no idea where this came from tonight,” Matta said. “This can’t be who we are. We can’t beat ourselves … 19 turnovers is just unacceptable.”

In the exhibition game last week against Illinois Wesleyan, Butler tied the Titans with 10 turnovers each. This early trend of gifting the basketball to the other team is worrying, especially against seemingly inferior competition.

Despite the perceived disparity in team quality, Matta gave Missouri State its flowers.

“I’m going to give Missouri State all the credit,” Matta said. “They defended us … they were physical, but we never adjusted.”

The Bulldogs will need to get their turnover issues in check before Friday’s matchup with Austin Peay to avoid another potential upset at home.

The Jahmyl Telfort Game

One of the bright spots for Butler in this game was the dominance of fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort. The Canada native scored 29 points on 58.3% shooting, grabbed four boards, had two steals and two blocks.

At times he became the Bulldogs’ entire offense, getting the ball in an iso-scenario and backing his defender down. He had a portfolio of different buckets like draining a shot from 30 feet but then getting to the rim when the defense stepped out on him.

“I just knew we had to win,” Telfort said. “Sometimes we’ve just got to find ways. [We’ll] get back in the lab and just work and we’ll be fine.”

Despite his team turning the ball over at a high clip, Telfort only had possession taken from him twice in 37 minutes. Although the rest of his teammates struggled — especially senior forward Pierre Brooks, who had six giveaways — Telfort was not concerned about the turnover meltdown.

“We all have to do a better job taking care of the ball,” Telfort said. “I’m not too worried about that. As we get going we’ll be better about it.”

One of the challenges he and his teammates faced was the physicality of Missouri State. The Bears battled hard in the paint despite having a significant size disadvantage. Many fans will perceive this as a warning sign regarding Butler’s physicality, but Telfort sees the physical battle as a learning opportunity.

“That’s the Big East right there,” Telfort said. “You’ve got to expect the physicality … that’s just like a Big East game. So … we’ve got to be ready and play a little bit tougher.”

The Bulldogs will get a chance to play tougher and give the Hinkle Fieldhouse crowd a more convincing win when they host the Governors of Austin Peay on Friday, Nov. 8.