What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs Eastern Illinois

Sophomore guard Finley Bizjack is averaging 8.3 points as a starter this season. Photo by Andrew Buckley.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

The Dawgs are coming off a hot stretch after winning the Arizona Tip-Off — beating Northwestern and ranked Mississippi State to secure the hardware. With a 6-1 record and a five-game win streak, Butler has the opportunity to keep it rolling before Big East play.

The Bulldogs return home to face off against 2-5 Eastern Illinois, which is coming off a win against Northern Illinois on Nov. 29.

Here is what you need to know about the Dawgs’ matchup against the Panthers.

Who: Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

When: Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FS2

Keeping the momentum rolling

The Dawgs won their first in-season tournament since 2019 with fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort winning tournament MVP with 24 points against Mississippi State. Senior guard Pierre Brooks was right behind Telfort with 22, earning himself a spot on the all-tournament team. The duo was previously selected to the 2024-25 Preseason All-Big East team and have proved that they are key forces on this Bulldog offense.

Still, Butler needs to keep the ball moving, as the Dawgs had nine players contribute to the scoring effort against Mississippi State.

Defensively, the Bulldogs showed a new fight, as Butler limited Mississippi State to shooting just 37.7% from the field and 25.9% from three. The Dawgs can continue to prove themselves on defense against a struggling Eastern Illinois team.

Scouting report

The Panthers have floundered on the road, losing all five of their away games on the season. Despite this, the Bulldogs need to play to their full capacity and not play down to their opponent, like they have done in the past.

Eastern Illinois has a star scorer in Nakyel Shelton. The senior guard has posted two-straight 20-point games, even finishing with a career-high of 26 against Northern Illinois. Shelton is the number one player the Bulldogs should look to shut down early.The Dawgs have tough games ahead on their schedule, but they need to focus on the game in front of them. It is important for head coach Thad Matta and this team to keep their eyes on this matchup, while also improving on all ends.