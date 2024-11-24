Women’s basketball clashes with UMass Lowell: What you need to know

Butler is undefeated at home this season. Photo by Ben Holmes.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The Bulldogs will aim to keep a perfect home record when the UMass Lowell River Hawks take a trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Nov. 24. The Dawgs are coming off their third home win of the season against Indiana State and will be looking to stay on track against the River Hawks.

Here is what you need to know before Butler takes on UMass Lowell:

Who: Butler vs. UMass Lowell

When: Nov. 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FloSports

Defense wins games

Defensive intensity is a pillar of what head coach Austin Parkinson expects out of his team; so far this season, it has been evident in the Bulldogs’ wins. Butler is holding its opponents to just 54 points per game in wins, a stark contrast to the 81 it gave up in its lone loss to Vanderbilt.

Steals and forced turnovers are a staple of the Dawgs’ defense, as they have recorded double-digit steals and caused 20 or more turnovers in three of their five games this season. First-year guard Lily Carmody has been a defensive stalwart, racking up a whopping 3.2 steals per game despite coming off the bench.

Of course, a defensive possession doesn’t end until the rebound is secured, which the Bulldogs also do well in wins. Butler is 4-0 when it outrebounds its opponent and 0-1 when it doesn’t.

UMass Lowell should present the Dawgs with an opportunity to hone their defense, as they have struggled offensively all season.

Scouting the River Hawks

UMass Lowell is 0-5 and has not lost a game by less than 12 points all season despite playing just one power conference opponent. The River Hawks have scored more than 50 points just once, in their season opener.

Sophomore forward Rayne Durant is the leading scorer with just over 11 points per game, while sophomore guard Maddie Rice adds 7.6 points and seven rebounds.

The River Hawks struggle to score at all three levels, highlighted by their 34.9% pace from the field. The Bulldogs should have little trouble building an early lead if they play their brand of defense and stick to the game plan.