What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs. Western Michigan

Fifth-year Jahmyl Telfort had eight points against Austin Peay. Photo by Makenna Frias.

CALEB DENORME | SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team seeks to bounce back with a matchup against Western Michigan on Monday, Nov. 11 after a disappointing loss. The Dawgs are 1-1 after a shocking loss to Austin Peay at home where Butler turned the ball over 16 times. Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery led the scoring charge for the Bulldogs with 23 points.

Here is what you need to know as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Broncos.

Who: Butler vs. Western Michigan

When: Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FS1

Bouncing back

Butler has not played well to start the season. After barely beating Missouri State by seven, Austin Peay outplayed the Dawgs at home. Now sitting at 1-1 early in the season, the Bulldogs have no more room for error.

The first priority for Butler should be cleaning up the turnover issues. The Bulldogs have a staggering 35 turnovers in just two games, allowing their opponents to get up 33 more shots than their offense. Those extra possessions are the main catalyst for these close games.

The next area the Dawgs have to figure out is their offensive identity. Butler looks lethargic on the offensive end, getting deep into the shot clock without any real scope of an open shot. The lack of creativity and movement has been a painful watch for Bulldog fans, especially against seemingly inferior teams on paper.

Finally, Butler must sort out its defensive issues. Against Austin Peay the Dawgs allowed LJ Thomas to explode for 29 points, often getting beat off picks that let Thomas get open mid-range looks. The Bulldogs need to come out with energy and intensity on the defensive end because they have been pushed around in these first two games.

Western Michigan scouting report

The Broncos are 1-1 this season, starting off the year with a 60-56 loss against Coastal Carolina before bouncing back with a 86-46 win against Davenport.

Two players to watch for Western Michigan are guards JaVaughn Hannah and Markhi Strickland. Both players average 11.5 points per game, with Strickland shooting an impeccable 72.7% from the field. Butler will need its guards to play strong, tight defense to limit the Broncos scoring ability.

One of the Broncos’ best qualities is their ability to force turnovers. Western Michigan has forced 33 turnovers from its opponents in two games, with 19 of those being steals. Butler needs to protect itself from committing turnovers or else this game could go south very fast.

The Bulldogs need to silence the critics after that embarrassing loss to Austin Peay. They will have a Hinkle Fieldhouse crowd behind them, but it will be up to the team to prove their quality.