What you need to know: Men’s basketball vs SMU

Graduate forward Patrick McCaffery scored 15 points against Western Michigan on Nov. 11. Photo by Eleanor Angelly.

SARAH HOHMAN | MANAGING EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

Butler looks to win two straight games with a tough matchup against SMU on Nov. 15. The Bulldogs enter the game after a 85-65 win over Western Michigan where senior guard Pierre Brooks scored a game-high 20 points and dished out a career-high six assists. As a new member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, SMU enters the game with a 3-0 record — most recently defeating UNC Greensboro 81-68.

Here is what you need to know before the Bulldogs take on the Mustangs.

Who: Butler vs. SMU

When: Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: FS2

Identity

Butler is still finding itself on both sides of the ball with head coach Thad Matta already making an early season lineup change. Sophomore forward/center Augusto Cassia replaced fifth-year center Andre Screen in the starting five. The offense and defense seemingly adjusted well to this change in comparison to the Austin Peay game.

The new additions are also discovering their roles. Graduate forward Patrick McCaffery has made a huge impact already, averaging 16.3 points and shooting 53% from three. With his size and range, the Dawgs have a versatility option at forward. While the other transfer, junior guard Kolby King, is not producing double-digit points every game, his energy on the court is palpable.

Returning fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort sophomore guard Finley Bizjack and Brooks are integralpieces to the team Matta built. Consistency is key with these three and if Butler wants to find stable offensive and defensive production, the returners must be at the front of it.

A high-intensity game against SMU is the perfect time for Butler to start proving itself as a team.

Scouting report

SMU had a big roster move before its game against UNC Greensboro. The NCAA cleared first-year Samet Yiğitoğlu on Nov. 7 and became eligible to compete for the team. The 7’2” center missed SMU’s first two games. Yiğitoğlu averaged 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, one block and shot 82.6% on field goals in four games with Sigortam Istanbul in Turkey in 2023-24. He also played for Turkey in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship in Greece.

In the center’s first game alone, he scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes. Butler will have to play big to compete with his presence in the post. It will be interesting to see Matta’s approach with the Bulldog’s center rotations as the height difference between Cassia and Screen may have an impact on minutes.

The Mustangs also have a familiar face on the roster. Fifth-year Chuck Harris is making his return to Hinkle. The guard spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Bulldogs, averaging 11.5 points.

It should be a fun matchup on another Friday night in Hinkle with a packed bowl, but will the Dawgs be able to match the hype?