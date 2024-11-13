Missing papers recovered

The missing papers were found in a recycling dumpster outside the Fairbanks Center. Collegian file photo.

THE BUTLER COLLEGIAN | FALL 2024 EDITORIAL BOARD

Dedicated readers of the print edition of The Butler Collegian may have noticed that print copies of Issue Nine — published on Wednesday, Nov. 6 — were not in newsstands around campus. Following the papers’ delivery to the Collegian office in the Fairbanks Center by the Collegian’s external printing service at approximately 11 a.m., Collegian editors were unable to locate the papers in the afternoon for distribution.

Editor-in-Chief Leah Ollie notified College of Communication (CCOM) faculty and staff while managing editors Sarah Hohman and Aidan Gregg filed a police report with the Butler University Police Department (BUPD) shortly after concluding that the papers were missing. Ollie notified Collegian staff of the papers’ disappearance on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Mark Harris, the technical services coordinator for CCOM, discovered the papers in a recycling dumpster outside the Fairbanks Center on Friday, Nov. 8 and immediately notified Collegian leadership.

Footage obtained from BUPD on Monday, Nov. 11 indicated that the missing papers were accidentally recycled by housekeeping staff. Editors do not suspect any malintent or foul play.

The editorial board will continue to work with BUPD, CCOM and Butler University Facilities to ensure that papers are not errantly removed again. The editors sincerely apologize for the absence of last week’s print edition but encourage readers to view the important stories, photos, cartoon and crossword puzzle at thebutlercollegian.com.