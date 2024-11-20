How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indy

Many events are held both at Butler and throughout Indianapolis to celebrate this Thanksgiving season. Photo courtesy of Wheeler Mission.

ERIKA KOVACH | STAFF REPORTER | ekovach@butler.edu

Students looking to get out of the house and enjoy the Thanksgiving season have many events to look forward to before the semester ends.

Thanksgiving races

Thanksgiving has grown to become one of the biggest race days of the year. Many popular Thanksgiving-themed races are happening around the city, offering shorter distances to make the fun accessible to all.

The Indy Turkey Trot is hosted by Friends of 38th, a nonprofit neighborhood organization composed of various businesses near campus. The race will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery, offering historic views located just a few minutes from Butler. This race is a 5K run or walk with on-site registration before the race at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Another popular choice, the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash, offers both a 4.3-mile and 2.6-mile option. The run will begin at 9 a.m. in Broad Ripple. The Drumstick Dash is one of the largest running events of the year in Indiana and raises money to benefit those experiencing homelessness in the Indianapolis area.

Thanksgiving races are a great way to raise money or celebrate community during the holiday, while also getting in some movement before dinner that day.

Friendsgiving

For events celebrated a little closer to campus this year, there are many Friendsgiving opportunities right around the corner.

Cafe South will host a “Friendsgiving” celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. before break begins. The menu includes classic Thanksgiving foods such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and more. Tickets are available for purchase at the cafe for $20 per person.

Many Butler student organizations will also be hosting their own versions of a Thanksgiving dinner. One such celebration was held on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Philippines Cultural Community Center for international students.

Junior Leah Friedman is studying abroad from Sweden and taking classes in the College of Communication. She said that diversity ambassadors involved in assisting international students organized the event to celebrate the holiday.

Students were encouraged to prepare and share their own traditional cuisines during the meal, which Friedman appreciated as an opportunity for international students to participate in the Thanksgiving tradition.

“I like that this was something organized for the international students so that they [had] the ability to experience the tradition as well,” Friedman said.

Holiday markets

Looking ahead, the Thanksgiving season also marks the beginning of many holiday markets around Indianapolis.

Iron & Ember, a venue in Carmel, will host a ticketed holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 23 featuring handmade goods from local vendors as well as festive drinks and snacks.

The Stutz will also kick off with its’ first of three free seasonal markets on Tuesday, Nov. 26–27. The market will have 40-60 vendors with an array of bath and body products, jewelry, vintage clothing and specialty food and drinks.

Holiday markets are a great opportunity to not only begin gift shopping but celebrate the beginning of a new season.

As one of the busiest times of the year sweeps the city, events like these offer a great opportunity to enjoy the community and spend time away from the house.