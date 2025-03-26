Celebrating Faith and Festivities on campus

Three different student groups on campus — SASA, MSA and Hillel — held events open to the Butler community to celebrate the traditions of their members. Photos by Dinah Magnusson and Felix Zheng.

ERIKA KOVACH | STAFF REPORTER | ekovach@butler.edu

Three student organizations on campus — South Asian Student Association (SASA), Muslim Student Association (MSA) and Hillel — held events in the past week celebrating holidays and traditions of their members. These events were open to the student body in hopes of providing both a place to learn about and participate in each unique event.

SASA celebrates Holi

On Friday, March 21, SASA held a celebration of the Hindu holiday Holi. The annual celebration is also known as the “Festival of Color.” While there are different stories of its origin throughout India, the holiday coincides with the coming of spring and new colors and often represents the overcoming of good against evil.

The event was held at Star Fountain and allowed students to participate in the color throw, a notable part of traditional Holi celebrations involving colored powders.

First-year biochemistry major Zaina Baig said there were also many other games played to incorporate the colors.

“We used water balloons with color, powder and chalk,” Baig said. “Some of the games we had were red light-green light and spin the bottle. We were also able to decorate Star Fountain with chalk.”

Ramadan Iftar from MSA

Earlier in the week, MSA hosted its fourth annual Ramadan Iftar. Held on Tuesday, March 18 in the Reilly Room, Iftar celebrates the breaking of the fasting period many Muslims participate in during Ramadan, which began on Feb. 28 this year.

This event was one of many MSA has held throughout the month of Ramadan, including other iftar and tabling events, hoping to engage and inform the wider campus community about their celebrations.

As a campus-wide event, participants were encouraged to fast throughout the day in order to fully engage in the tradition. The breaking of the fast occurred at 7 p.m. with food catered by local South Asian and Middle Eastern restaurants.

Baig also attended the Iftar event and said she thought it was an amazing celebration.

“I found it so nice that some people tried fasting for the first time with us,” Baig said. “I really do think events like this are important to get to know our peers and make everyone feel comfortable on campus.”

Hillel’s Purim

Hillel, a Jewish student organization, also held an event on Friday, March 21, celebrating the holiday Purim.

Noah Malina, a first-year psychology and sociology double major, said the holiday celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people.

“It’s a joyous holiday, and describes the events in the book of Esther where the Jewish people were saved from a wicked man known as Haman by the Queen and her cousin Mordechai,” Malina said.

Alyssa Smith, a junior psychology and Spanish double major and co-president of Hillel, said in many synagogues, Purim is celebrated as a carnival that the organization recreates on campus with games, prizes and food.

Many members, like Malina, discussed Hamantashen, a traditional pastry associated with the holiday that they were excited to bring to other students to try for the first time.

The Purim event has been held on campus in the past. Smith said students typically enjoy playing the different carnival games and trying a variety of foods.

“I hope people will be able to learn more about some of the fun traditions we have for Purim,” Smith said. “Why some people dress in costume, why we eat Hamentashen, and in general, the [significance] of the holiday.”