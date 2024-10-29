Indianapolis (Taylor’s Version)

A “Bejeweled” Swift overlooks the city of Indianapolis. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

Is Indianapolis “…Ready for It?” Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally reaching Indianapolis from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. The city has been gearing up for Swift’s arrival for months, with many local businesses having Swift-themed events.

Senior economics major Lauren Crimmins is a long-time Swiftie. She appreciates Indianapolis’ efforts to create an inclusive atmosphere for all fans, regardless of ticket status.

“[Indianapolis] has brought a whole new atmosphere to the city for this concert,” Crimmins said. “Even if people can’t get tickets, they should still go see what Indianapolis has to offer. Indianapolis has made a positive environment for both the Swiftie community and people who want to see what all the hype is about.”

From friendship bracelet-making to themed eats, Indianapolis is forging a name for itself by unifying to make fans’ “Wildest Dreams” come true.

Taylor trivia

Swifties can test their knowledge at a variety of trivia locations scattered throughout the city. Many restaurants, bars and venues are hosting these unforgettable themed trivia nights.

Guggman Haus Brewing Company is hosting endless Swiftie events, but their first is Taylor Trivia and Eras Costume Party, which is a free opportunity for fans to create a community with each other.

Courtney Guggenberger, co-founder and marketing director of Guggman Haus, is excited and honored to foster a welcoming environment for Indianapolis residents and visitors.

“I get excited from the perspective of putting Indianapolis on the map,” Guggenberger said. “We can be a little part of that [by] providing a cool place for people to come and give them something more special and tailored to look forward to. No pun intended on that one.”

Local restaurants like Four Fingers Distillery, The Prewitt, Metazoa Brewing Company and many others are hosting trivia nights before and after the concert dates.

Listening parties

Even if fans could not secure tickets, there are plenty of ways to listen to Swift’s music, with many venues adapting to all fans’ listening preferences.

The Garage Food Hall is hosting a silent disco called “Hear It in the Silence” on Oct. 31. Fans can dress as their favorite Era while listening to Swift’s top hits.

Experience the Halloween and Swift mash-up at Taylorween with Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience at the Hi-Fi on Oct. 31. This listening experience offers fans a cheaper way to enjoy “Enchanted” songs.

Swifties? More like foodies

Many restaurants are tailoring their menus to match Swifties’ palates. Some establishments are even hosting nights with entire menus dedicated to the pop star.

Baby’s is launching the Miss Americana Meal, which includes a cheeseburger, chocolate shake and a specialized friendship bracelet or sticker.

Georgia Street Grind is brewing three new drinks inspired by Swift’s songs. The “Debut” menu includes “Lavender Haze”, “Out of the Woods” and “Lover”.

Taylor on campus

Students can even partake in Swiftie festivities without having to take the “Getaway Car”. BU Be Well is hosting an on-campus celebration called The Eras Tour (Butler’s Version) on Nov. 1 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. at the HRC. The event will include friendship bracelet-making, dress-up opportunities and a screening of the Eras Tour movie.

Swift’s takeover does not stop there. The College of Communication even has a class called “Intensive Industry Experience”, where students will be learning about the marketing campaigns that led Swift to Indianapolis and acting as guides for newcomers to the city.

Lily Schneider, senior strategic communications and web design and development double major, believes this class furthers Indianapolis’ mission to create an unforgettable experience for guests.

“We are greeting people, letting them know other activities they could do and making them feel welcomed to the city,” Schneider said. “[We want] to show visitors Hoosier hospitality and encourage them that Indianapolis is the place to be.”

Indianapolis is not the first stop on Swift’s iconic Eras Tour, but the city has embraced her presence more than most. Many cities created giant publicity stunts like gifting Swift the key to the city or making her the honorary mayor. However, Indianapolis has rolled out an organic yet impressive red carpet for Swift’s arrival.

Guggenberger believes Swift’s concert could amplify Indianapolis’ presence as a tourist destination for larger-scale events.

“Indianapolis knows how to put on a show and welcome guests,” Guggenberger said. “I’m excited to be part of a unifying, happy time, not only for people going to the concert but everyone who has chosen to participate and be involved. Getting [events like this] here in Indianapolis sets us on the next level for these larger events and [shows] we know how to handle them.”

While Swift’s concert might only last three nights, her unifying power in Indianapolis will be felt for years to come.

