Butler’s tiny love stories

Love is sweet. Graphic by Anna Gritzenbach.

For the third consecutive year, the Collegian asked Dawgs of all kinds to share their very own “tiny love stories,” inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. Whether it be romantic love, familial love, self-love, friendship love, pet love or anywhere in between and beyond, the Butler community shared their special love stories all in 100 words or less.

The people have made the place

When I first landed here, the only thing I wanted was to leave. I never felt more scared and alone. Then, I found my people — and they have given me so much more than they ever will know. I have never felt so loved. I dreaded the day we all had to part — I just never expected it would come so early. I have no shred of doubt that my people will stay my people, no matter the distance. I love you all and can’t wait to cheer you on from the sidelines. It’s not goodbye, it’s until next time. — MADDIE WOOD, MANAGING EDITOR

Three years of nothing but smiles and love. Photos by Maddie Wood.

My Cici forever and always

Cici. My sweet girl. You may have been a difficult dog to get to know, but you were never difficult to love. Who knew such a small dog could occupy such a large piece of my heart? Your absence is heavy, but the love you left is imprinted on my heart forever and ever. There will always be a chiweenie-shaped spot on my lap for you. Thank you for being part of one of the wonderful chapters in my book of life — and thank you for letting me be your entire book. — ANNA GRITZENBACH, OPINION EDITOR

Tiny dog with the biggest heart. Photo courtesy of the Gritzenbach Family.

Two people who “Kick-Ass”

John is my ultimate hype man! He’s always down for all my adventures, big or small. From “The Front Room” to “Matilda the Musical Jr.” to hot girl walks, John is always there for me with a smile. I can’t wait to keep smiling with him! — TORI SATCHWELL, MARKETING MANAGER

There’s no one else I’d rather watch movies with. Photo by Tori Satchwell.

M&M forever

I’d like to thank my best friend, Maddie Alena Wood. I met Maddie this year through the Collegian editorial board, and I can’t imagine my life without them now. After two Tuesday night meetings, Maddie jokingly asked, “Maddy, can we be best friends?” But from the moment they said they loved my laugh, I knew I’d met an amazing soul. Maddie means the world to me, and I’m so lucky to be their friend. They are beautiful, inside and out, and I hope they never forget that. Maddie truly deserves the universe. Everyone needs a Maddie Wood in their lives. — MADDY BRODERICK, CULTURE CO-EDITOR

Madd(y/ie)s just do it best. Photo courtesy of Maddie Wood.

Our home

I met these girls on bid day three years ago and we have been inseparable ever since. When I come home after the longest day of work to Rowan, Olivia, Emma and Abby laughing on the couch or I see the lamp on after a 3 a.m. Collegian night, I realize how lucky I am. Whether it is getting over a boy or celebrating a job offer, we’ve been through everything together. This is going to be the hardest love story to say bye to soon. I love you ROESA. — SARAH HOHMAN, MANAGING EDITOR

My roommates and I in front of our beautiful home. Photo courtesy of Will Sinak.

Thank you ResCo

In the hallowed halls of Residential College, specifically C3, I met the girls who would change my life forever. Elizabeth, Jess, Kate, Leah and Maggie are my favorite people in the world and have shaped my experience at Butler more than they know. Through late-night talks, endless laughter, movie nights, unwavering support and sharing our beloved senior house, we have created our own home. I truly can’t imagine what my life would look like without these girls and I am so thankful that the C3 lounge brought us together. 835 forever <3 — ABBY HOEHN, DESIGN EDITOR

One of our favorite photos from our Christmas card. Photo by Jia Skrudland.

We got there eventually

A fun fact about Daley and I is that our first date was a one-sided one, and she thought it was just two co-workers getting lunch. Luckily, I convinced her to go on another date, and have been in love with her ever since. — DAVID JACOBS, SPORTS CO-EDITOR

Daley and I on vacation in Florida over the summer. Photo courtesy of David Jacobs.

The most annoying couple you know

I met Anthony in the second semester of my freshman year of high school, and I knew by June of that year that he was the love of my life. We graduated high school together, and now we’re graduating undergrad together. I’m so grateful. No one brings more light, kindness and love to my life, and I don’t think there’s another man alive as funny, patient or beautiful as you, Ani. We’ve braved long-distance for four long years, and I can’t wait to keep coming home to you for the rest of them. I love you. -Your Jassie — JASPER PILARZ, NEWS CO-EDITOR

I’ll always let you steal a fry, even at Portillo’s. Photo courtesy of Alma Rodriguez.

All because of wisdom teeth

We were both seniors in high school with three classes together but didn’t really know each other. I was scheduled to get my wisdom teeth removed, and he had an emergency removal of his wisdom teeth one day before mine. We bonded over Instagram messages through our pain and food cravings and found out how much we had in common. After we both recovered, we went out to [eat Mexican food] to celebrate being able to eat again, and we have been together ever since! — ELLA SULLIVAN, FIRST-YEAR HEALTH SCIENCES MAJOR

Halloween 2024. Photo courtesy of my sister.

Distance doesn’t matter

Long-distance relationships are hard, but when you’re with the right person, love means more than all of the miles between you. I found my right person, Alex, on Hinge and I have never been happier. He calms me when my anxiety is going haywire, listens when I need to rant, supports my dreams and knows just what to say to give me butterflies. The two-hour drive is worth it just to see him in person and be in his arms. I love him with all of my heart and I can’t wait for all of our adventures together. — JULIA LORELLI, STAFF REPORTER

Our first date. Photo courtesy of Alex Nelson.

Since day one and day 537

At 18 months old I was too young to remember meeting my sister for the first time, but we’ve been inseparable ever since. There’s never a dull moment with her, whether we’re blasting music in her bright green car or scrolling through TikTok in silence together. Even when I spam her with updates on sports she knows nothing about, she always matches my energy. If that isn’t true sibling love, I don’t know what is. You’ll always be my favorite sports photographer, future nurse and LA Chargers fan. I love you Nhi! — NHU-HAN BUI, STAFF REPORTER

Just two people who went to the Big 10 Championship just to see the Oregon Duck. Photo courtesy of Nhi Bui.

Those five magic words

I met my boyfriend in my junior year and his senior year of high school. He had just moved back to Indiana and I decided that there was no way he was going to want to start a relationship. A couple of months later at prom, we showed up with different — platonic — dates and ended up spending every minute together, dancing to every slow song. We knew we liked each other and to officially begin our relationship I told him he actually had to say the words, “Will you be my girlfriend?” He did. We’ve been happily together ever since. — EMERSON BARAN, FIRST-YEAR EXPLORATORY EDUCATION MAJOR

A picture of us at our first prom officially together my senior year. Photo courtesy of Emerson Baran.