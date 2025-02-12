Indy Gay Market: Valentine’s edition

Busy Idle Clothing sold bright and funky vintage clothes with pops of color at the market on Saturday. Photo by Darcy Leber.

SAMANTHA RITTENBERG | STAFF REPORTER | srittenberg@butler.edu

There are all kinds of markets — farmer’s, craft, flea — but what makes this local market special is that all the vendors self-identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The market is open to everyone, and people of all ages are encouraged to join.

The Indy Gay Market held its first event in July 2021. Since then, they have hosted more and more seasonally-themed markets. This year, six markets will occur every other month.

The Big Gay Valentine’s Market took place this past weekend at The Amp. Over 100 vendors raced to show off their products — 50 on Saturday and another 50 on Sunday. The vendors featured small business owners ranging from artists to bakers to jewelry makers. Creatives embodied the spirit of love through heart-shaped ceramics, pink and red earrings and posters with affectionate sayings. Other activities included a valentine-themed photo booth and a make-your-own valentine station.

The Big Gay Market set a record as the first-ever all-LGBTQIA+ market to happen in Indianapolis. Hannah Hadley, lead organizer of the Indy Gay Market, started exclusively as a vendor in 2021.

Since then, she has undertaken all the behind-the-scenes work — including publicizing the event, reviewing applications and curating the final list of vendors.

“Historically, marketplaces have been [a] way people find and reach each other and meet,” Hadley said. “To have that solely for the queer community has been really special [and] has been a wonderful event to spearhead and create for those communities.”

Stickers, tattoos, small posters and candy were handed out both at the colorful front booth and all across the market. Attendees showed their creativity by wearing outfits such as cropped long-sleeves adorned with hearts, purple pants and a beanie with the words, ‘Don’t be rude.’

Evelyn Stewart, a senior German and history-anthropology double major, talked about how the festival brought a sense of visibility to her community.

“Being in a room with a bunch of queer people feels like we all get it,” Stewart said. “We are all here for the same reasons: to support these artists and be around other queer people. [We] have a community-building, implicit understanding.”

In the warmer months, the Indy Gay Market hosts their events at Monument Circle. No matter where they are held, these events form part of the vibrant heart of Indianapolis. The market provides both a literal and metaphorical space for the LGBTQIA+ communities to come together in a space that accepts one for who they are.

Artists’ creativity contributed to the liveliness of the event. Criminally Cute Crochet crafted adorable frogs and book characters, Novel Knot Designs had macrame plant holders in all sizes and Solstice Vibrations had homemade soaps and candles with aromas of citrus and turmeric.

Via Sarjent, a senior classics and music industry studies double major, enjoyed seeing the less traditional booths, one of which captured a gothic take on classic jewelry.

“There was [a] lady who lived on a farm and had a lot of woods around her so she made jewelry out of the animal bones she found on her property,” Sarjent said. “I have a pair of possum vertebrae earrings that I absolutely adore.”

The Indy Gay Festival is working toward becoming its own nonprofit. Currently, it resides under Indy Pride, which is already a nonprofit. The festival is also finding new ways to lower the cost for vendors. For instance, it recently implemented a sliding-scale financial assistance program that allows businesses that can not afford the vendor fee to receive assistance.

The future is bright for the Indy Gay Festival as it expands with more extravagant vendors and bigger crowds. The next stop in the lineup is the Big Gay Spring Fling set for April 12 and 13 at The Amp.