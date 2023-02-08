Butler University’s tiny love stories

Though the stories may be small, the love is great. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

Inspired by the “Tiny Love Stories” column of The New York Times, readers and staff members of The Butler Collegian told their own stories of love — all 100 words or less — for Valentine’s Day. Whether of romantic love, familial love, friendship love, community love or anything in between or beyond, members of the Butler community all had their own unique love stories to tell.

A two-year drive

In high school, I had a really hard night after one of those fun “talking stages” didn’t work out how I wanted it to. I called Kenneth at midnight, and he drove 40 minutes to my house just to give me a hug and tell me how much better I deserve. In hindsight, that was the night I fell in love with him, but it took us a while to realize we weren’t “just friends.” Two years later, he is still the person who’d drive to me at 12 a.m. when I need a hug. — FRANCES STORGION, SOPHOMORE CRIMINOLOGY AND PSYCHOLOGY DOUBLE MAJOR

Kenneth and I at the St. Louis Art Museum. Photo courtesy of Frances Storgion.

Planting a sapling

When my grandma passed away, I cried for my parents’ new branch — the American branch — of the millennia-old family tree, set adrift in the Pacific. I cried for my last visit to China to see family, for my children who would speak Chinese like foreigners, for my grandchildren who would never receive a “hongbao” for Chinese New Year, for my great-grandchildren who would never even set foot in the motherland. Soon … Perhaps I’ll have the courage to say “yes” when my mom asks me to help cook dinner. — MAE-MAE HAN, CONTENT MANAGING EDITOR

My mom’s favorite picture of the two of us from when I was little. Photo courtesy of Hong Zeng.

“More than we know it to be”

Love is not just soft kisses and the holding of hands. Love is a “drive safe” or a “let me know when you get home.” Love is an “I saw this and thought of you.” Love is a warm hug when the weight of the world is too much to bear. Love is my dad making a home-cooked meal when he knows I’ve been stressed. Love is a small gesture of kindness to a stranger. Love is everywhere. Love is so much more than we know it to be. Love is anything that says, “I’m here, and I care.” — TAYLOR DAVIS, JUNIOR SPANISH AND THEATRE DOUBLE MAJOR

My photo wall of things and people I love. Photo courtesy of Taylor Davis.

Meet me on the QUAD

My love story is about my three bestest friends, Grace, Emma and Anna. We all met at different times but became a friend group sophomore year. These three are my ride-or-dies for life. We have only known each other for two years, but it feels like I have known them for a lifetime. We are always laughing about the most random things when we’re together, and I wouldn’t change that for the world. We spend every minute together, and yet, somehow I never get sick of them. They are the reason I feel at home at Butler. QUAD for life. — MAEVE VAN ETTEN, MULTIMEDIA CO-EDITOR

Grace, top left; Maeve, top right; Anna, bottom left; and Emma, bottom right, at a Butler basketball game together. Photo courtesy of Isabel Cunnea.

“I almost told her right then and there”

We were checking out a crystal shop and had been browsing for a bit when she found a piece of quartz that had colors that reminded her of a favorite character. She was so excited and immediately knew she was going to buy it, and I think that’s when I really knew too, ya know? I almost told her right then and there, but I chickened out. I think about that a lot. I told her I loved her for the first time not even three hours later. This is silly, but I just think she’s so neat. — JACKIE ANDRZEJEWSKI, SENIOR CREATIVE MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT MAJOR

At the Lume. ILY, bestie! Photo courtesy of Jackie Andrzejewski.

The opposite of love is not hate

When Zohal Atmar and I first met, it was hate at first sight. I don’t mean that we hated each other, but we realized very early on that we were both haters to our cores. From mutual minor annoyances to greater grievances, we’ve since bonded over our distaste for anything and everything. Nothing is stronger than the power of hate. — SADIA KHATRI, OPINION COLUMNIST

“Portrait of Twins,” illustrated on whiteboard — Sadia and Zohal. Photo by Sadia Khatri.

A perfect match

After meeting Keaton on Tinder, I decided to tell him I am Autistic/ADHD, which anyone who is Autistic knows is a scary dating step to take. To my surprise, he told me he is also Autistic/ADHD. Neither of us knew when we matched with each other. We understand each other in a way I didn’t think I would ever find in a partner. We celebrated our one-year anniversary on Jan. 30 and look forward to celebrating many more! — MADELIN SNIDER, SENIOR ART + DESIGN MAJOR

One of my favorite photos of us. Photo courtesy of Madelin Snider.

Falling

Christian is able to fall asleep anywhere and at any time — seriously, it’s impressive — but I had always kept my guard up. This photo, however, was taken at his family’s Thanksgiving less than a month after we had started dating. It isn’t a high-quality picture by any of the usual standards, but it does show the quality of his love, a true testament to how safe he makes me feel. I always said I wasn’t going to fall for someone from home, but that’s exactly what he is in so many ways: home. — GRACE WRIGHT, OPINION COLUMNIST

Home. Photo courtesy of Carrie Poer.

If I died

During my first-year fall break, I totaled my car, landing it upside-down in the grassy median of the highway. What I remember the most is realizing that no one, outside my nuclear family, would care to know I’d almost died. Near the end of last semester, I went to the ER for some hellish genre of the stomach flu. My entire sorority coddled me, my boyfriend sped me to the hospital and my professors urged me to take the week off. Now, whenever I am lonesome, I recall these nights and marvel at what a difference a year can make. — REECE BUTLER, OPINION CO-EDITOR

Collecting my things from my towed car. Photo by Reece Butler.

The height of my affection

You might notice our height difference at first, and someone almost always comments on it. But don’t let that fool you: my usually introverted and small, 4’10” self became so comfortable, relaxed and happy with my 6’4” boyfriend in such a short amount of time. I remember on our first date, he was hurling stories and jokes about himself, and there I was just listening to them all — smiling endlessly. Together, we’ve had so many laughs and random conversations and late-night adventures to Taco Bell or McDonald’s, and I’m grateful that he’s a part of my life. — EMMA WEIGAND, JUNIOR MARKETING MAJOR

Together at Dave & Buster’s for New Year’s Eve. Photo courtesy of Emma Weigand.

Never been kissed

My 30-before-30 list had one unwritten goal: first kiss. I’d been following Jesus since elementary school, but dagnabbit, I was turning 30, and that’s a long wait for a good smoocheroo. Should I take this matter into my own hands? Hit up a bar? Tinder?

eHarmony it is. I tried to be open-minded, but my first date was a series of unfortunate events: catfished, paid for my own drink, moving back into his mom’s basement. But then I found Phil. I got my first kiss, and he proposed when I was 29 years and 364 days old. — KRISTEN PALMER, BS ‘12, MS ‘23, CENTER FOR ACADEMIC TECHNOLOGY ACADEMIC TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST

#BrunchDate #LoveHim #MarriedHim. Photo courtesy of Kristen Palmer.

Mi hermanita

I cried when I found out I would have a sister, as my 13 years of being an only child fled in front of my eyes.

My sentiment did not change much for the next eight months. In fact, I didn’t mind being late to the hospital the day she was born.

And then I saw her. I held her. I noticed her lips pursed and the tiniest mole resting right beneath her right eye.

I have never stopped loving her since.

Abi, eres las flores que me recuredan que existe la primavera. — LEIDY DIANA FERNANDEZ CAUMOL, SOPHOMORE PSYCHOLOGY AND ART + DESIGN DOUBLE MAJOR

Abi and Diana. Photo courtesy of Leidy Diana Fernandez Caumol.

Rawr means I love you in dinosaur

My boyfriend and I became friends in high school, and one day, we began passing a piece of paper back and forth, sneaking it into each others’ backpacks during the day. This quickly escalated to different items that soon became an entire tub of toy dinosaurs. We progressed past backpacks and would surprise each other at home with dinosaurs. Over three years later, he still has a dinosaur in his backpack! — LEXI HARFORD, SENIOR ART + DESIGN MAJOR

Lexi and August laugh before going bowling in their fancy clothes. Photo courtesy of Lexi Harford.

Fireside match(.com)

My introduction to my Wendy — my Dearest — was on Oct. 16, 2021, when I viewed her Match.com profile photo. In a bit of a formal pose, she sat in front of the fireplace at her home. Something happened to me. I sent her a message. She sent back a cautionary response, one chock-full of “rules and regulations.” I was smitten. I pestered her to meet with me. Eventually, against her better instincts, she agreed to have lunch. Long story short, we are scheduled to be married this Valentine’s Day! — CHRISTOPHER BURWELL, DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Lucky Dawg! Photo courtesy of Christopher Burwell.

What’s love to a tennis player?

Alvaro — from Spain — and Natalie — from Indiana — met during the “COVID year,” both on the Butler tennis teams. Natalie tried to convince Alvaro she was good at Spanish, but when she spoke, all Alvaro could do was laugh and say, “Such an American level of Spanish.” Alvaro taught Natalie how to actually speak Spanish; Natalie taught Alvaro the best burger places in Indianapolis. What they taught each other is that going through college having a best friend and someone to have your back is the best feeling in the world. A mi media naranja, ¡haces la vida mejor! — NATALIE BOESING, JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND SPANISH MAJOR

Love means nothing to tennis players … or does it? Photo courtesy of Zach Bolinger.

Don’t worry: we’re better at journalism than trivia

Hey, Collegian Nation!

If I were to make a listicle — as I am wont to do — of the best decisions I’ve ever made, applying for the Collegian editorial board would definitely make the top three. I don’t think I can express how much I love working with you in under 100 words, but here it goes.

Y’all are the smartest, funniest, most sleep-deprived people I’ve ever met. It has been an honor and a privilege to slowly lose my grip on reality alongside my favorite people every Tuesday night. Here’s to eight more issues! — AIDAN GREGG, OPINION CO-EDITOR

Chatham trivia didn’t know what hit ‘em! Photo by Alison Miccolis.

Star-dew you like me, too?

Matthew and I met through Club Esports during our first year here and noticed we had a lot more in common than we initially thought. We hit it off and were good friends for about two years until we decided to try things romantically about a year ago. Safe to say, it’s working out wonderfully. As cliché as it seems, he really is the best friend and boyfriend I could’ve ever asked for, and I can’t believe that a shared interest in liking video games got us to where we are now. — JACQUI SABNAL, JUNIOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION MAJOR

Three years and counting

Amelia, you are the greatest sister I could ask for. You’re one of the only people who I’d continually watch over, wishing you to be happy and healthy. You have been the sunshine in my life for all three years. I have really enjoyed reading and playing with you. I am impressed by how much you have improved over the last couple of years. Watching you grow every day, I believe that you are the joy of my life. You are full of potential. I hope you can achieve a lot in the future. Be proud, and good luck! — JONATHAN WANG, FIRST-YEAR SOFTWARE ENGINEERING MAJOR

Amelia and I at Cool Creek Park. Photo courtesy of Lin Zhang.

Allergy-friendly meals are all Al-ask-a you

Over the summer, I stayed with my aunt and uncle in Alaska. I have a lot of food allergies, which can be a pain to accommodate, but my uncle always made sure that whatever he cooked for dinner was allergy friendly. Also, when I was running late for work, he packed my lunch for me so I could get ready. These gestures may be small, but they will always be a core memory for me. — OLIVIA LIGHTY, SENIOR SPEECH, LANGUAGE AND HEARING SCIENCES MAJOR