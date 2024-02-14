The Collegian Mini: 2/14/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device





Down:

1. Hugs and kisses

4. A romantic dinner might include this type of light

5. A physical expression of affection

8. The city that is widely known as “the city of love”

10. Bird known as a symbol of love and peace

11. Roman God of love, typically depicted with wings and a bow & arrow

12. Symbol of love

Across:

2. An expression of admiration or devotion

3. Typical candy exchanged on Valentine’s Day

6. A famous Shakespearean play about love

7. A bubbly drink used to celebrate

9. Traditional flowers that are given in a bouquet on Valentine’s Day

11. Colorful candies with messages like “Be Mine” and “Kiss Me”



