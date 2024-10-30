Big East men’s basketball preview

Current Big East teams have won five of the last 10 championships. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

BROCK DANAHEY | STAFF REPORTER | bldanahey@butler.edu

Going into the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Big East is loaded with talent, including the defending national champions. According to the AP preseason top-25, UConn (3), Creighton (15) and Marquette (18) are all ranked inside the top 25 with St. John’s and Xavier also receiving votes. Other teams like Butler, Providence and Villanova are capable of making sneaky runs and getting hot. When March comes around, the Big East should have several teams that partake in the Big Dance.

Teams are listed according to their Big East records last year (top-bottom).

UConn Huskies

Key Additions: Liam McNeeley (first-year), St. Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney (junior)

Key Departures: Tristen Newton (15.1 points per game), Stephon Castle (11.1 points per game), Cam Spencer (14.3 points per game), Donovan Clingan (13.0 points per game)

Key Returners: Alex Karaban (13.3 points per game), Hassan Diarra (6.1 points per game)

The back-to-back national champions only return one starter from last year’s team. Four starters left for the NBA and took a lot of offensive firepower with them. Redshirt junior Karaban, reigning Big East Sixth Man of the Year, will look to lead this team with his experience, and Diarra, the reigning Big East Sixth Man of the Year, will take on an increased role. A “three-peat” is unlikely, but with fiery head coach Dan Hurley anything is possible.

Marquette Golden Eagles

Key Additions: Damarius Owens (first-year), Royce Parham (first-year)

Key Departures: Tyler Kolek (15.3 points per game), Oso Ighodaro (13.4 points per game)

Key Returners: Kam Jones (17.2 points per game), David Joplin (10.8 points per game)

The Golden Eagles return three starters from last year’s Sweet Sixteen team. They lost their standout guard Kolek and did not add much from the transfer portal, but Jones returns for his senior season as a contender for Big East Player of the Year. With this veteran core, the Golden Eagles should be dancing come March.

Creighton Bluejays

Key Additions: Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs (junior), Arizona State transfer Jamiya Neal (senior)

Key Departures: Ryan Nembhard (11.8 points per game), Trey Alexander (17.6 points per game), Baylor Scheierman (18.5 points per game)

Key Returners: Steven Ashworth (11.1 points per game), Ryan Kalkbrenner (17.3 points per game), Mason Miller (5.6 points per game)

The Bluejays lost a lot of shooting in the offseason, so they will look to become more defensively-minded this year. Seven-footer Kalkbrenner looks to be named Big East Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth year in a row while Creighton had some key transfers in the portal, including Pop Isaacs from Texas Tech. Expect Miller—son of NBA vet Mike Miller— to take on an elevated role offensively for Greg McDermott’s club.

Seton Hall Pirates

Key Additions: Bethune-Cookman transfer Zion Harmon (junior), Old Dominion transfer Chaunce Jenkins (graduate)

Key Departures: Kadary Richmond (15.7 points per game), Al-Amir Dawes (15.0 points per game), Dre Davis (15.0 points per game)

Key Returners: Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.6 points per game)

Head coach Shaheen Holloway is entering his second year after a stellar first season with Seton Hall. In his first full offseason, Holloway was busy adding several transfers from mid-major Division I schools to the roster. It will be interesting to see how this mash-up roster of the new and the old gels together as the season gets going.

St. John’s Red Storm

Key Additions: Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond (graduate), Utah transfer Deivon Smith (senior)

Key Departures: Daniss Jenkins (14.9 points per game), Chris Ledlum (9.5 points per game), Joel Soriano (13.8 points per game)

Key Returners: RJ Luis Jr. (10.9 points per game), Brady Dunlap (3.2 points per game)

St. John’s has a lot of turnover this year. The loss of big man Joel Soriano hurts, but they make up for it with improved guard play. Head coach Rick Pitino’s team is one of the deepest in the Big East but has some holes to fill offensively. Expect the Red Storm to finish in the middle of the pack this season.

Providence Friars

Key Additions: Chicago State transfer Wesley Cardet Jr (senior), Georgia transfer Jabri Abdur-Rahim (graduate)

Key Departures: Devin Carter (19.7 points per game), Josh Oduro (15.9 points per game)

Key Returners: Bryce Hopkins (15.5 points per game)

The Friars lost Devin Carter, last year’s Big East Player of the Year, but Bryce Hopkins returns and will be in the running for the award this year. Hopkins missed half of last season due to a torn ACL and will be the focal point for the Friars this year. Head coach Kim English brought in transfers to help Hopkins, but this team will not be as good as last year.

Villanova Wildcats

Key Additions: Miami transfer Wooga Poplar (senior), La Salle transfer Jhamir Brickus (graduate)

Key Departures: TJ Bamba (10.1 points per game), Justin Moore (9.8 points per game)

Key Returners: Eric Dixon (16.6 points per game)

Villanova’s leading scorer and rebounder returns in Dixon, who will contend for Big East Player of the Year. The Wildcats do not push the pace much on offense, and that style of play could hurt them in the Big East. Some boosts at guard come via the transfer portal, but Villanova should finish around the middle to bottom of the Big East.

Butler Bulldogs

Key Additions: Iowa transfer Patrick McCaffrey (redshirt senior), Tulane transfer Kolby King (junior)

Key Departures: DJ Davis (13.5 points per game), Posh Alexander (11.3 points per game)

Key Returners: Jahmyl Telfort (13.9 points per game), Pierre Brooks II (14.8 points per game)

The Bulldogs return their top two scorers with added help from the transfer portal. Butler lost their leading three-point shooter from last year in Davis, but will heavily rely on the three-point line again this year as they added McCaffrey and King. Guard Finley Bizjack earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors last year and will be a key piece for the Bulldogs this season. Butler will improve upon their finish from last year in the Big East standings.

Xavier Musketeers

Key Additions: Furman transfer Marcus Foster (17.0 points per game), Indiana State transfer Ryan Conwell (16.6 points per game), Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. (15.6 points per game)

Key Departures: Desmond Claude (16.6 points per game), Quincy Olivari (19.1 points per game)

Key Returners: Dayvion McKnight (12.4 points per game), Zach Freemantle (15.3 points per game)

Xavier lost the reigning Big East Most Improved Player in Claude and will also be without its leading scorer Olivari, but did plenty to fill the void. The Musketeers expect graduate forward Freemantle back this year after missing half of last season due to injury. Xavier lost projected starter and Long Beach State transfer Lassina Traore for the season earlier this month due to a knee injury and will look for the transfers to replace him. Xavier should improve upon last year’s 9-11 conference record.

Georgetown Hoyas

Key Additions: Harvard transfer Malik Mack (sophomore), TCU transfer Micah Peavy (graduate)

Key Departures: Supreme Cook (10.5 points per game), Dontrez Styles (12.8 points per game)

Key Returners: Jayden Epps (18.5 points per game)

Ed Cooley begins his second season with the Hoyas after a disappointing first year. This season does not show much promise as much of the scoring will once again fall on the shoulders of Epps. Mack will provide some help but with a team that has nine true first-years on the roster, wins will be tough to come by in conference play due to lack of experience.

DePaul Blue Demons

Key Additions: UIC transfer Isaiah Rivera (graduate), Coastal Carolina transfer Jacob Meyer (sophomore)

Key Departures: Chico Carter Jr (11.0 points per game), Da’Sean Nelson (10.0 points per game)

Key Returners: None

With a new head coach comes a brand new team. Chris Holtmann takes over as the head coach of the Blue Demons and brings in 13 new players. After seven years coaching Ohio State, he hopes to elevate the Blue Demons out of the basement of the Big East. DePaul hopes to get at least one conference win this season, improving on last year’s 0-20 Big East record.