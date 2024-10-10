10 must-watch men’s basketball games

Butler went 18-15 in the 2023-24 season. Photo by Ben Holmes.

JULIA LORELLI | STAFF REPORTER | jlorelli@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will play a handful of tough opponents throughout the season, featuring several highly ranked teams. Fans should make sure that they do not miss these enticing matchups.

#10. Away game vs St. John’s – Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

St. John’s was picked fifth in the Big East preseason coaches’ poll for the second-straight season and they have increased their roster’s strength. They picked up guard Kadary Richmond through the transfer portal, who was named to the preseason All-Big East First Team, and they added four first-year players to an already dominant roster. This will be Butler’s chance to tie up the series between the Bulldogs and the Red Storm at 12 games a piece. It would be exciting to see the Dawgs take the series lead while St. John’s has the home-court advantage.

#9. Away game vs Northwestern – Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Butler plays two Big 10 teams this year, with Northwestern being their first matchup of the conference. Northwestern is coming off back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and has added two first-year players to the lineup, Angelo Ciaravino and K.J. Windham. Butler recruited Windham, but he committed to Northwestern instead. This is the first time these two teams have met since 2016. The Bulldogs are on a five-game win streak against Northwestern and will look to extend their streak to six against a powerful Wildcat team. This game will determine how the Bulldogs fare against a familiar face in the playoffs.

#8. Home game vs Wisconsin – Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin returns to Indianapolis 13 years after their first match against the Bulldogs to play Butler at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The last time that the Bulldogs played at Gainbridge was in 2021 against Purdue in the last season of the Crossroads Classic. This is the second time Wisconsin and Butler will meet. Their first match was in the Sweet 16 round in 2011, where Butler beat the Badgers 61-54. This is the first time that these two teams will meet before the playoffs, setting the tone for how the rest of the season will go.

#7. Butler vs Providence – Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

Although Providence holds a 19-6 games lead over the Bulldogs, Butler will try to build off their 75-72 win last year.​​ Providence is ranked sixth in the Big East preseason coaches poll, two places ahead of Butler. With each team adding several players through the transfer portal, the fresh-faced Friars will test where the new Bulldogs line up against top competitors, proving whether or not the Bulldogs can redeem themselves from last year.

#6. Butler vs Marquette – Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

Butler will travel to Marquette to play the Golden Eagles in the Big East opener. These two teams have played each other 24 times, each taking 12 wins. Butler narrowly edged out Marquette last season at Fiserv Forum 69-62 due to an explosive second half where they scored 41 points. The Golden Eagles came to Hinkle later last season and beat the Bulldogs 78-72. While the majority of games have been decided by a fair margin, the few tight games have been the most exciting and that is what fans should see as the new faces for the Bulldogs will battle it out against the Golden Eagles’ core.

#5. Butler vs Creighton – Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

Last year, the Bulldogs beat the #13 Bluejays 99-98. The nail-biting game was exactly what fans had been waiting for all season, and everyone loves an underdog win. The Bluejays lost their top two scorers and a key reserve this season. However, the expectations remain the same for a team that has reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for three out of the last four years. Creighton’s new look will make the Bluejays one of the most difficult teams for the Bulldogs to face off against, making this a game a must-win for Butler if they want to be taken seriously.

#4. Butler vs Xavier – March 5 at 7 p.m.

Butler takes on their arch-rival, Xavier on their senior night. This will be the 33rd match-up between these two teams, with Xavier holding a 20-13 series advantage. The Musketeers have Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle back from injuries and have also added one first-year in Henry Thole. Butler upset Xavier the last time the Musketeers were at Hinkle and it does not get better than beating an arch-rival who is ranked at home. However, Xavier beat Butler in the Big East Tournament. With the Bulldogs also adding new talent to their roster, they will seek revenge to take down their rivals and to have a repeat of the courtstorming from two years ago.

#3. Butler vs Houston – Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The Cougars will seek to add another win against the Bulldogs as the two teams play each other for the first time since 2021. Houston has four starters returning this year and their defense is stacked. They have also added LJ Cryer, who is considered one of the best players in the country. Playing against ranked opponents and adding talented players will strengthen the Cougars to be ready to play the Bulldogs. If the Dawgs can hold their own against the Cougars, it will show that Butler can play with the best of the best.

#2. Butler vs Villanova – Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Villanova has a fresh look after they lost seven players, but the Wildcats gained three players through the transfer portal and have added six first-year players. Although the Bulldogs’ biggest rival is Xavier, they have gotten a reputation for being a little pest that will not leave Villanova alone. Fans will remember the Bulldogs’ double-overtime comeback win against Villanova last year in front of a sold-out Hinkle. These two teams bring an excitement level like no other and it is always fun to see your team battle it out against one of the best programs in the country.

#1. Butler vs UConn – Dec. 21 at noon The Huskies are ranked third in the preseason coaches poll and that is no surprise. UConn has a new look for this season as they try for a three-peat national championship. They have filled the roster spots left open by Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, top picks in the NBA draft, with three transfers and three first-years. The Huskies will be the toughest opponent for the Bulldogs to play against as they have an impeccable offense and amazingly strong defense during this game.