Swig is a promising new sweet treat spot

Swig has taken the internet by storm and for a good reason. Photo by Darcy Leber.

REESE PARADOWSKI | OPINION COLUMNIST | rparadowski@butler.edu

Swig, a drink-focused drive-through restaurant and rising star on social media, finally has a location near Butler’s campus.

Swig first became popular on TikTok due to its heavy popularity with the Mormon community, since they often abstain from alcohol or coffee; the “dirty soda” is essentially a customizable beverage. Swig has also gained popularity due to its recurring mention on the Hulu show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”.

Sophomore biology major Abby Dues also heard of Swig on TikTok.

“I heard they had dirty sodas … I will probably try it out with friends,” Dues said. “I’ll definitely be back if I like it.”

A classic Swig drink includes a selection of soda with added pumps of liquid syrup including flavors such as coconut, vanilla or peach — to name a few options among countless others. Customers’ drinks are then topped off with a selection of creamers and they can even add a squeeze of fresh lime juice, if they are feeling zesty.

Sometimes when people are not feeling coffee but need an afternoon pick-me-up they gravitate towards an ice-cold soda or tea. If customers aren’t ready to build their own soda, they can order one from Swig’s menu. The choices range from the delightful Endless Summer, featuring pomegranate and grapefruit, to the decadent toasted marshmallow of the Happy Camper.

The idea of Swig is great — and their prices are even better. Swig’s atmosphere is great for college students who need a quick pick-me-up and there is a drink for everyone’s taste. A drink ranges from $1.50 to $4.00, depending on customizations. This is way cheaper than even a tall-size latte at Starbucks. With the shorter business hours of Starbucks on campus, Swig could be the new evening and weekend spot for the Bulldogs, especially since the new location is only 15 minutes North of campus on Meridian Street.

Although many Butler students have not tried its drinks because of a lack of locations in the Midwest, Swig has the potential to become a staple for the college lifestyle.

Just imagine: a flavorful, sugary drink that can make students forget about the terrible three-hour lab they had to endure, or the caffeine a student needs before their evening shift at work. Most important of all, it can be a reward for simply getting through the day.

Sophomore strategic communication major Sydney Louis has been eagerly waiting to try Swig. She hopes to find a new energy boost that fits her tastes.

“I’m not a big coffee person,” Louis said. “I would make the drive to Swig and would try it for sure … especially if it’s cheaper [than Starbucks].”

Sophomore elementary education major Trista Freeman’s interest was piqued when she found that Swig shared similarities with one of her favorite franchises.

“I saw [Swig] on TikTok, and I’ve heard a lot about it since coming to Butler,” Freeman said. “I’ve been wanting to try it, I really like Sonic.”

Butler students are evidently confident it will be a popular spot for many here on campus. The Indianapolis location will open Oct. 6 in the midst of 250 new locations across seven states. This expansion promises an increase in Swig’s popularity across various demographics.

There is nothing a crisp soft drink cannot fix and Swig provides that, especially for college students who need quick, cheap and tasty caffeinated drinks — whether it be in the mornings or at night.